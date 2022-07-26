Heartbeat.AI: Doctors Database List of Emails, Phone Numbers, Contact Info

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / The doctor's database list contains over 2.5 million verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and mailing addresses of every licensed healthcare doctor practicing medicine in the United States. This medical contact information database list can help you find a specific doctor or physician by location and specialty. Whether you are a marketer looking to target doctors as potential clients, a hospital recruiter wanting to recruit physicians to hire, or a consumer looking to find a doctor near you, Heartbeat.AI's doctors database is the solution.

Search the doctors database list for email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other contact information. Image Credit: 123RF / Laughed.

Doctors Phone Numbers

A cost-effective marketing solution for businesses wishing to reach doctors or medical experts is a medical records list comprising top healthcare practitioners' email addresses and mobile numbers. Finding this contact information can be challenging because licensed healthcare providers sometimes hesitate to share their email addresses, mobile phone numbers, landlines, direct telephone numbers, or even postal mailing addresses.

"With over 11 million healthcare providers available for quick search lookups, Heartbeat.AI's doctors' phone numbers database is one of the largest databases of physicians to address this issue," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

Find a Doctor

The ideal way for marketers, sales professionals, or healthcare recruiters to get in touch with doctors, healthcare providers, and other medical professionals, is by using a physician email list or medical list of doctors . The database of doctors from Heartbeat.AI has over 2.5 million verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other doctor specific data with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

The ideal users of this database are those who want to contact doctors and other healthcare professionals. Targeting doctors and other healthcare workers is ideal, as this list contains all licensed medical professionals in the USA.

Search for a Doctor By Specialty

Many doctors have the abbreviation MD or M.D. after their name. This meaning refers to a "Doctor of Medicine." Same with "Dr." appearing before their name, which is a short version of "Doctor."

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), there are more than 160 doctor specialties and physician career subspecialties in the United States, and almost 40 medical doctor specialties in Canada.

Sometimes you may need to find a doctor near you that is a specialist in a certain medical profession. If you have to try and find the phone number by searching Google, or having purchased an outdated list in the past, this could be frustrating and a waste of time.

To reach your target demographic more effectively, you can use the Heartbeat.AI database as part of your marketing plan or recruiting campaign. Easily find, sort, and filter a doctor by specialty. The doctors mailing database is a time-saving resource for sales and marketing teams seeking medical leads because it can be converted into sales in less time. Access the database for finding a doctor by specialty using this medical list of doctors.

Lookup Doctors Near Me

Consumers can find a doctor near them by using the doctor's phone numbers directory. Filter the database by location and search for the doctors in your geographic area. To locate a doctor by name, with a few clicks you can find a list of doctors in the database by filtering by their first name, last name, specialty area, credentials, and more. Finding a doctor by the types of insurance accepted, is another good way to find a doctor near you.

About Heartbeat AI's Doctors Database

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

