AAR Corp.: AAR awarded two-year contract to support Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A logistics

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, was awarded a two-year contract with two option years by the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation to provide commercial common parts for the Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A aircraft fleet of five aircraft.
"AAR is excited to support the Royal Norwegian Air Force's P-8A fleet," said John B. Cooper, AAR Senior Vice President for Global Government and Defense. "We will draw on our extensive knowledge and experience managing the P-8A and commercial B-737 Next Generation (NG) series aircraft and supply chains to deliver the support that Norway needs."
Under the terms of this contract, AAR will provide the initial provisioning requirements and ongoing re-provisioning demands for B-737 NG-series aircraft commercial common parts, including both consumables and repairables, and deliver ground support for aircraft. AAR will assist with spares forecasting and material planning and will manage the inspection, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, and upgrade of repairable parts.
"This program builds on AAR's successful strategic expansion into government programs outside of the USA, and we are particularly excited to extend our P-8A platform support to the Royal Norwegian Air Force," said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions.
For more information about AAR's Government Solutions, please visit aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/government-solutions/.
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul.
