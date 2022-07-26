Point72 today announced that it has expanded its economics team with the addition of Sophia Drossos as Economist and Strategist based in New York, and Soeren Radde as Head of European Economic Research, based in London.

Ms. Drossos will cover U.S. and global economic and policy developments, while Mr. Radde will analyze and forecast the euro area and UK economies. They join Point72's existing team of economists, led by Head Economist Dean Maki, and also including Joy Yang, the Firm's Head of Asian Economic Research based in Singapore.

"With Sophia and Soeren's arrivals, we have significantly boosted our economic forecasting and analysis capabilities, adding to the support we offer our global teams of investment professionals at a time when macro factors are affecting asset prices perhaps more than ever," said Mr. Maki.

Ms. Drossos has spent more than two decades as an economist and researcher. Prior to joining Point72, she served as Head of Research at Light Sky Macro and held similar positions at Thiel Macro and Element Capital Management. Previously, she was Co-Head of Currency Research at Morgan Stanley, as well as a Senior Investor in the bank's Global Macro and Asset Allocation division. Earlier in her career, Ms. Drossos was the Chief Dealer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she oversaw and planned open market operations and provided financial market analysis for Federal Open Market Committee and U.S. Treasury officials. She began her career as an analyst at the U.S. Department of State. She earned a master's in Public Policy and bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Mr. Radde brings deep familiarity and expertise in European markets. He most recently led coverage of the European Central Bank (ECB) and was the economist responsible for Germany forecasting and political commentary at Goldman Sachs. Prior to Goldman, he spent over five years at the ECB, where he was an economist in the Monetary Policy Strategy Division. In that role, he briefed the ECB's Governing Council and senior management on the monetary stance and policy options, conducted research into the transmission of monetary policy measures, and contributed to speeches of executive board members. Earlier in his career, he held roles at the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin, the IMF in Washington, and the European Commission in Brussels. Mr. Radde earned a PhD in Economics at the Technical University of Berlin, an MPhil at the University of Cambridge, and a bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Economics from the University of Bayreuth.

