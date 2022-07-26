Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $3,500 of indebtedness to a creditor of the Company through the issuance of 50,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.07 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

