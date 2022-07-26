Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the BIX Impact module which expands the capabilities of the BIX platform to track sustainable practices in supply chains. These are the practices that impact organizations and companies working to achieve their ESG goals.

BIX Impact addresses the growing need for data to support incentivized land management and nutrient management programs, tracking management protocols in other agri-food initiatives. It supports organizations in the applicant registration process, centralizing program management, simplifying application tracking and verification protocols. Impact is a powerful tool to administer and deploy agricultural incentive programs for Best Management Practices, which are critical for ESG reporting.

"BIX Impact is an integral addition to the TrustBIX suite of products and will work separately or in tandem with BIX Origin, which we released a month ago. These two modules together allow an organization to verify origin of a product, provide full traceability, record current audits, and validate practices for ESG and product claims. We believe BIX Impact is aptly named, as it records the impact of production practices in industry programs to do with ESG report cards, while BIX Origin tracks the source of the product and its attributes," says Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX Inc.

As an innovative solution provider in many industries BIX supports provenance, chain of custody, verification and ESG reporting. These new modules, BIX Origin and BIX Impact, further the Company's initiative to recognize producers and supply chains for their sustainability efforts, and to supply key insights and verifiable data to participating organizations, processors, and end consumers. TrustBIX recognizes that we have a little over 7 years to make significant changes in primary production and supply chain activities to meet aggressive 2030 climate change goals and are deploying these platforms into several programs addressing these issues.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

