Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Change of Auditor

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium handcrafted cannabis products, announces that it has changed its auditor from Manning Elliott LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Ernst & Young LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Company decided to change its auditor effective July 26, 2022 and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") appointed the Successor Auditor on July 26, 2022, until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until its successor is appointed.

The Board and audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor. There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Board.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board and have been filed on SEDAR.

