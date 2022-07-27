Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX" or the "Company") announced today that its shareholders are invited to attend in person or virtually its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 10:00 am EST on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Company will hold the meeting at the office of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario and via video conference.

Shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting virtually can find additional information on accessing and registering at http://cgxenergy.virtualevents.world and teleconference at 1-647-374-4685 (Canada)/1-929-205-6099 (US). Shareholders joining by audio webcast or teleconference will be required to enter the following Meeting ID and Passcode:

Meeting ID: 880 0879 3249

Passcode: 635669

International dial-in information and additional Canada and US dial-in numbers are available on at http://cgxenergy.virtualevents.world.

Following the completion of the formal business of the Meeting, CGX management will be available to answer pre-submitted shareholder questions as time permits. CGX Shareholders are encouraged to pre-submit questions in advance of the meeting at investorrelations@cgxenergy.com. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the meeting is Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST.

About CGX:

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.

Advisories

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Please contact Todd Durkee, Vice President, Development, CGX, (832) 300-3200, www.cgxenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132019