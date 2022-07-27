|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
|FR0000074072
|-
|0,3 EUR
|KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
|MHY481251012
|0,52 USD
|0,5139 EUR
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (27.07.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA FR0000074072 - 0,3 EUR KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP MHY481251012 0,52 USD 0,5139 EUR
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.07.2022
|Das Instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022 The instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH....
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Bigben Interactive: Q1 2022-23 SALES UP BY 23.5% TO 70 M€
|Bigben
Press release
Lesquin, 25 July 2022 - 18:00hrs
Q1 2022-23 SALES UP BY 23.5% TO 70 M€
Confirmation of FY 2022-23 Targets
BIGBEN...
► Artikel lesen
|17.06.
|Bigben Interactive: Distribution in kind of Nacon shares
|Bigben Press release
Lesquin,17 June 2022, 18:00hrs
Distribution in kind of Nacon shares
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ("BBI" or the "Company")...
► Artikel lesen
|01.06.
|Bigben Interactive: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
|Di
|Knot Offshore Partners LP: KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call
|KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("the Partnership") plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2022 before opening of the market on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
The Partnership...
► Artikel lesen
|14.07.
|KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Distribution
|KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("The Partnership")
Distribution
The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to...
► Artikel lesen
|01.07.
|Knot Offshore Partners acquires KNOT Shuttle Tankers 35 AS
|01.07.
|KNOT Offshore Partners LP - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
|15,120
|0,00 %
|KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
|18,150
|-0,04 %