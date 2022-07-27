The Upcoming Chery Launches Different Products in Various Overseas Markets, Setting A New High in Sales Volume

ANKARA, Turkey, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery will bring three SUV models to Turkey, and the sample cars will arrive in next month.

According to the latest data, Chery exported 148,000 vehicles From January to June 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 24.9%. Sedans, SUVs and new energy models were launched across the board, and the market share hit a record high for the same period.

Globally, Chery achieved excellent performance in overseas markets, with TIGGO series, ARRIZO series and other models being favored by overseas customers.

Chery's sales volume in Brazil in the first half of the year was especially eye-catching. In the competition with senior vehicle enterprises such as General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen, Chery ranked ninth with its own strength. Thanks to its excellent product strength, Chery's ARRIZO 6 won the Best Value Resale Award 2022 in Brazil, meanwhile, TIGGO 8 series is also used as the vehicle for presidents and state guests.

In Chile, Chery also performed well, accounting for 6.7% of the cumulative sales in the first half of the year, and successfully jumped to the TOP 3 in terms of sales volume, which was almost the same as Chevrolet - ranking first in the overall sales volume in the first half of the year. As for SUV category, Chery's overall sales volume in the first half of the year accounted for 15.1% of the overall SUV market share, far ahead of Toyota, General Motors and other international leading brands, and ranked first in the segment category.

In South Africa, In August 2021, Chery entered the South African market as a subsidiary. It took less than 10 months from the launch of official products for Chery to rank top in SUV segmentation.

Comprehensive product layout and diversified export categories. As the "Art in motion "car OMODA 5 rolls off in the second half of the year, and powerful TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, enters the global market, Chery Group will further expand its product categories for overseas markets. The further enrichment of the product matrix will lay a solid foundation for the continued development of Chery in overseas markets. It seems that Chery's development Turkey will also be more prospective.

