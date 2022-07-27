The scientists claim the system can produce hydrogen on-site without expensive electrolysis.From pv magazine Spain A group of researchers from the Spanish research center Elisava has developed a system that is able to generate and store hydrogen on-site from tap water without electrolysis. "Until now, the most common way to produce hydrogen is by electrolysis. However, this process implies a significant electrical consumption that makes it not interesting from an economic point of view," a spokesperson from the research team told pv magazine. The prototype consists of a water tank that is initially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...