E Magical Moment offers party entertainment for kids, including decorative setups for workshop events, and event planning for all kinds of celebrations.

Woodlands, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - E Magical Moment, an event planning company, relaunches their services for physical events. The company prides itself on providing customers with the best entertainment party experience. As the Covid-19 restrictions are being eased up, parents can begin planning their kid's birthday party celebrations.





E Magical Moment Relaunches Physical Event for Kids Party Planner Services



E Magical Moment consists of dedicated teams that go beyond miles to plan and help parents to create magical moments for their kid's party. The company is specialised in birthday party packages where the theme and decorations will be customisable according to client's needs. With the help of E Magical Moment, parents can enjoy the birthday party without hassle and have a memorable celebration with loved ones. The company offers a variety of packages, such as balloon decoration and birthday party decoration services for full-fledged presentable birthday celebrations.

Apart from offering party planning services, E Magical Moment is also committed to bring the best entertainment by creating endless joy and laughter for events. With that vision, the team promise nothing but the most entertaining and captivating magic shows in Singapore for the valuable audiences. Other forms of entertainment includes: balloon sculpting, face painting, glitter tattoo, sand art session and caricatures to help make the party lively and enjoyable for the kids.

E Magical Moment offers a complete line of exciting workshops for children and adults. All the trainers are experienced individuals who are ready to impart their knowledge and skill to the young ones. The art of magic and balloon sculpting workshop has also been constantly developed. This ensures learners will get the best knowledge available. Virtual workshops are now available to provide a fun and learning experience for everyone, regardless of age.

"Aside from birthday parties and workshops, E Magical Moment also offers event planning for all kinds of celebrations," said a spokesperson for the company. "The team have experience planning, hosting and even performing for the community and corporate events. No matter which events or occasion, E Magical Moment will always ensure to deliver the best entertainment to everyone."

About E Magical Moment

E Magical Moment is a Singapore-based events company that specialises in providing party entertainment for kid's parties. The company have been involved in thousands of parties and events since 2011 and is committed to providing a valuable experience to clients. The company only delivers the best entertainment value with their team of entertainers with years of experience.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emagicalmoment

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emagicalmoment/

Name: Edwin Wong

Email: enquiry@emagicalmoment.com

Organization: E Magical Moment

Phone: (65) 8235 1615

Website: https://emagicalmoment.com

