Bushu Pharma Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling the Launch of Specialty Drugs in Japan and Asia-Pacific and Offering Customer Value with Its Advanced Gateway to Asia Services

The Gateway to Asia initiative ensures quality and timely delivery through shorter lead times, temperature and humidity control, and streamlined urgent order processing

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the pharmaceutical supply chain contract services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bushu Pharma with the 2022 Japan Customer Value Leadership Award. Bushu Pharma, the premier CDMO in Japan, offers pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain management (SCM) solutions, delivering pharmaceutical drug products, specializing in oral solid dosage and parenteral contract manufacturing, supporting clinical trial drug products, and commercial goods, along with packaging according to current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. It has established a flexible operational structure capable of handling all SCM functions from import/export to manufacturing on a 24-hour basis. The company mainly caters to pharmaceutical organizations focusing on emerging rare diseases in Asia, especially those without a Japanese subsidiary or limited resources in Japan.

Bushu Pharma works closely with its partners to help organizations successfully launch their products, even with minimal resources. It recently partnered with Suzuken, a Japan-grown specialty pharmaceutical distribution firm, to maximize support for new product launches by specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to enter Japan's market. The partnership establishes a one-stop center for manufacturing operations and general logistics in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture, and uses Suzuken's drug traceability system named Cubixx, to deliver efficient and high-quality products to patients. Cubixx strictly monitors and controls the temperature of specialty drugs, providing an environment for medical professionals to offer medicines safely and securely without compromising quality and risking the patient.

"Bushu Pharma has made its mark in the Japan pharmaceutical supply chain contract services market with its expertise spanning well over two decades. With a track record of exporting drugs to more than 43 countries, the company holds global GMP certifications," said Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Through setting up and utilizing the Kazo Pharmaceutical Joint Logistics Center's cold storage area of more than a thousand square meters, Bushu Pharma offers contract manufacturing focused on secondary packaging services, such as inspection and labeling. The company has gained substantial industry and operation know-how through its offerings and track record, making it highly sought-after by potential clients and recognized as a business's essential differentiator resulting in considerable growth. It develops its account management strategy and proposes improvement initiatives based on client feedback and evaluations to ensure high-standard customer service, which is the core to their business mission and delivery. The company listens to clients through personalized project teams and subject matter experts, establishing trust and long-lasting relationships. Bushu Pharma also enables flexible operations and responds to demands with short lead times through a systemic pharmaceutical supply chain in Asia-Pacific that does not rely on direct imports from Europe, thereby reducing the complexity of supply chain throughout Asia.

"Bushu Pharma launched Gateway to Asia in 2021 as an initiative and a value-added offering for international pharmaceutical companies to import bulk products, into Japan for quality inspection, labeling, packaging, and distribution throughout Japan and Asia-Pacific. It eliminates delivery delays, compromised drug environments, and long lead times," as noted by Surbhi Gupta, Senior Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Customer-centric approaches, revolutionary contract services offerings, and exceptional supply chain strategies underpin Bushu Pharma's impressive growth momentum and trajectory, earning clients' trust and loyalty and more market share. The company's high client satisfaction rate, unsurpassed quality maintenance, and continuous improvement enable customer acquisition through word of mouth and offer immense value to existing and new customers, solidifying its reputation in the market. With its strong overall performance, Bushu Pharma earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Japan Customer Value Leadership Award in the pharmaceutical supply chain contract services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices award recognizes companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Bushu Pharma

Bushu Pharma was established in August 1998 as an independent pharmaceutical contract manufacturer. Bushu Pharma, capitalized at 1 billion yen, carries out pharmaceutical drug product contract manufacturing and packaging of clinical trials and commercial products in accordance with the latest cGMP standards. Through the utilization of know-how and the latest industry information, Bushu Pharma prides itself in being able to offer added-value solutions to customers. For more information, visit www.bushu-pharma.com/en/.

