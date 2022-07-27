Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
08:28 Uhr
4,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3804,54009:45
PR Newswire
27.07.2022 | 08:16
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 26

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 372.4633 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 375 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 370.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,696,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,395,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
121371.50 08:15:5500060214505TRLO0LSE
946371.50 08:15:5500060214508TRLO0LSE
600371.50 08:15:5500060214507TRLO0LSE
600371.50 08:15:5500060214506TRLO0LSE
222374.00 08:40:2200060216110TRLO0LSE
566374.00 08:40:2200060216111TRLO0LSE
1234374.00 08:40:2200060216112TRLO0LSE
2005374.00 10:01:3100060219925TRLO0LSE
600374.00 10:01:3100060219927TRLO0LSE
1150374.00 10:01:3100060219928TRLO0LSE
212374.00 10:11:1500060220330TRLO0LSE
700374.00 10:11:1500060220333TRLO0LSE
1046374.00 10:11:1500060220334TRLO0LSE
38374.00 10:11:1500060220335TRLO0LSE
1990375.00 11:00:3900060222491TRLO0LSE
1591374.50 11:06:4700060222699TRLO0LSE
600374.50 11:06:4700060222698TRLO0LSE
1140374.00 11:21:4200060223275TRLO0LSE
768374.00 11:21:4200060223276TRLO0LSE
69373.50 12:19:0300060225402TRLO0LSE
669373.50 12:19:0800060225408TRLO0LSE
56373.50 12:19:0800060225410TRLO0LSE
862373.50 12:19:0800060225409TRLO0LSE
215373.50 12:54:3500060226759TRLO0LSE
6373.50 13:10:0200060227499TRLO0LSE
266373.50 13:10:0200060227500TRLO0LSE
599373.50 13:16:4200060227937TRLO0LSE
202373.50 13:16:4200060227936TRLO0LSE
443373.50 13:16:4200060227935TRLO0LSE
600373.50 13:16:4200060227934TRLO0LSE
669373.50 13:16:4200060227933TRLO0LSE
339373.50 13:16:4200060227940TRLO0LSE
688373.50 13:16:4200060227939TRLO0LSE
266373.50 13:16:4200060227938TRLO0LSE
526373.50 13:16:5800060227957TRLO0LSE
28373.50 13:16:5800060227956TRLO0LSE
700373.50 13:18:5200060228018TRLO0LSE
332373.50 13:19:5200060228085TRLO0LSE
700373.50 13:19:5200060228084TRLO0LSE
700373.00 13:19:5300060228086TRLO0LSE
700373.00 13:19:5300060228087TRLO0LSE
118372.50 13:56:5300060229450TRLO0LSE
600372.50 13:56:5300060229449TRLO0LSE
1550372.50 13:56:5300060229448TRLO0LSE
376372.50 13:57:0800060229457TRLO0LSE
832372.50 13:57:0800060229456TRLO0LSE
485372.00 14:00:1700060229602TRLO0LSE
2218371.50 14:00:2500060229674TRLO0LSE
243371.50 14:09:4300060230245TRLO0LSE
1200371.50 14:09:4300060230244TRLO0LSE
808371.50 14:09:4300060230243TRLO0LSE
2086371.50 14:27:5800060231214TRLO0LSE
1569371.00 14:31:1100060231454TRLO0LSE
600371.00 14:31:1100060231453TRLO0LSE
28371.50 14:46:1800060232505TRLO0LSE
539371.50 14:46:1800060232504TRLO0LSE
700371.50 14:46:1800060232503TRLO0LSE
1907371.00 14:46:4000060232513TRLO0LSE
1378370.50 14:47:1700060232537TRLO0LSE
787370.50 14:47:1700060232536TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:51:1500060232729TRLO0LSE
103372.50 14:51:1500060232732TRLO0LSE
312372.50 14:51:1500060232731TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:51:1500060232730TRLO0LSE
6372.50 14:51:1500060232733TRLO0LSE
4387372.50 14:51:1700060232734TRLO0LSE
964372.50 14:51:5900060232780TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:51:5900060232779TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:53:0500060232815TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:53:0500060232816TRLO0LSE
225372.50 14:53:0500060232818TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:53:0500060232817TRLO0LSE
501372.50 14:55:5000060232928TRLO0LSE
160372.00 15:04:1700060233643TRLO0LSE
515373.00 15:05:0900060233783TRLO0LSE
664373.00 15:05:0900060233782TRLO0LSE
988373.00 15:05:0900060233781TRLO0LSE
481373.00 15:05:0900060233780TRLO0LSE
488373.00 15:05:0900060233779TRLO0LSE
1613372.00 15:14:2900060234373TRLO0LSE
160372.00 15:14:2900060234372TRLO0LSE
2062372.00 15:14:2900060234374TRLO0LSE
393371.50 15:19:1800060234693TRLO0LSE
673371.50 15:21:0200060234914TRLO0LSE
560371.50 15:22:2000060235029TRLO0LSE
406371.50 15:23:2600060235101TRLO0LSE
590371.50 15:25:4400060235278TRLO0LSE
256371.50 15:25:4400060235277TRLO0LSE
1200371.50 15:25:4400060235276TRLO0LSE
194371.50 15:25:4400060235275TRLO0LSE
700372.50 15:34:0900060235773TRLO0LSE
1024372.50 15:34:0900060235772TRLO0LSE
426371.50 15:40:3900060236120TRLO0LSE
551371.50 15:43:5100060236376TRLO0LSE
528371.50 15:47:2100060236631TRLO0LSE
544371.50 15:51:1500060236979TRLO0LSE
2252371.50 15:51:1500060236981TRLO0LSE
119371.50 15:51:1500060236980TRLO0LSE
1829371.50 16:05:5700060237971TRLO0LSE
1910371.50 16:05:5700060237970TRLO0LSE
1025372.00 16:07:3100060238064TRLO0LSE
106372.00 16:16:1200060238572TRLO0LSE
1796372.00 16:16:1200060238573TRLO0LSE
888372.00 16:16:1200060238574TRLO0LSE
413372.00 16:16:2100060238588TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.