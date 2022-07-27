Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 372.4633 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 375 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 370.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,696,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,395,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 121 371.50 08:15:55 00060214505TRLO0 LSE 946 371.50 08:15:55 00060214508TRLO0 LSE 600 371.50 08:15:55 00060214507TRLO0 LSE 600 371.50 08:15:55 00060214506TRLO0 LSE 222 374.00 08:40:22 00060216110TRLO0 LSE 566 374.00 08:40:22 00060216111TRLO0 LSE 1234 374.00 08:40:22 00060216112TRLO0 LSE 2005 374.00 10:01:31 00060219925TRLO0 LSE 600 374.00 10:01:31 00060219927TRLO0 LSE 1150 374.00 10:01:31 00060219928TRLO0 LSE 212 374.00 10:11:15 00060220330TRLO0 LSE 700 374.00 10:11:15 00060220333TRLO0 LSE 1046 374.00 10:11:15 00060220334TRLO0 LSE 38 374.00 10:11:15 00060220335TRLO0 LSE 1990 375.00 11:00:39 00060222491TRLO0 LSE 1591 374.50 11:06:47 00060222699TRLO0 LSE 600 374.50 11:06:47 00060222698TRLO0 LSE 1140 374.00 11:21:42 00060223275TRLO0 LSE 768 374.00 11:21:42 00060223276TRLO0 LSE 69 373.50 12:19:03 00060225402TRLO0 LSE 669 373.50 12:19:08 00060225408TRLO0 LSE 56 373.50 12:19:08 00060225410TRLO0 LSE 862 373.50 12:19:08 00060225409TRLO0 LSE 215 373.50 12:54:35 00060226759TRLO0 LSE 6 373.50 13:10:02 00060227499TRLO0 LSE 266 373.50 13:10:02 00060227500TRLO0 LSE 599 373.50 13:16:42 00060227937TRLO0 LSE 202 373.50 13:16:42 00060227936TRLO0 LSE 443 373.50 13:16:42 00060227935TRLO0 LSE 600 373.50 13:16:42 00060227934TRLO0 LSE 669 373.50 13:16:42 00060227933TRLO0 LSE 339 373.50 13:16:42 00060227940TRLO0 LSE 688 373.50 13:16:42 00060227939TRLO0 LSE 266 373.50 13:16:42 00060227938TRLO0 LSE 526 373.50 13:16:58 00060227957TRLO0 LSE 28 373.50 13:16:58 00060227956TRLO0 LSE 700 373.50 13:18:52 00060228018TRLO0 LSE 332 373.50 13:19:52 00060228085TRLO0 LSE 700 373.50 13:19:52 00060228084TRLO0 LSE 700 373.00 13:19:53 00060228086TRLO0 LSE 700 373.00 13:19:53 00060228087TRLO0 LSE 118 372.50 13:56:53 00060229450TRLO0 LSE 600 372.50 13:56:53 00060229449TRLO0 LSE 1550 372.50 13:56:53 00060229448TRLO0 LSE 376 372.50 13:57:08 00060229457TRLO0 LSE 832 372.50 13:57:08 00060229456TRLO0 LSE 485 372.00 14:00:17 00060229602TRLO0 LSE 2218 371.50 14:00:25 00060229674TRLO0 LSE 243 371.50 14:09:43 00060230245TRLO0 LSE 1200 371.50 14:09:43 00060230244TRLO0 LSE 808 371.50 14:09:43 00060230243TRLO0 LSE 2086 371.50 14:27:58 00060231214TRLO0 LSE 1569 371.00 14:31:11 00060231454TRLO0 LSE 600 371.00 14:31:11 00060231453TRLO0 LSE 28 371.50 14:46:18 00060232505TRLO0 LSE 539 371.50 14:46:18 00060232504TRLO0 LSE 700 371.50 14:46:18 00060232503TRLO0 LSE 1907 371.00 14:46:40 00060232513TRLO0 LSE 1378 370.50 14:47:17 00060232537TRLO0 LSE 787 370.50 14:47:17 00060232536TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:51:15 00060232729TRLO0 LSE 103 372.50 14:51:15 00060232732TRLO0 LSE 312 372.50 14:51:15 00060232731TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:51:15 00060232730TRLO0 LSE 6 372.50 14:51:15 00060232733TRLO0 LSE 4387 372.50 14:51:17 00060232734TRLO0 LSE 964 372.50 14:51:59 00060232780TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:51:59 00060232779TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:53:05 00060232815TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:53:05 00060232816TRLO0 LSE 225 372.50 14:53:05 00060232818TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:53:05 00060232817TRLO0 LSE 501 372.50 14:55:50 00060232928TRLO0 LSE 160 372.00 15:04:17 00060233643TRLO0 LSE 515 373.00 15:05:09 00060233783TRLO0 LSE 664 373.00 15:05:09 00060233782TRLO0 LSE 988 373.00 15:05:09 00060233781TRLO0 LSE 481 373.00 15:05:09 00060233780TRLO0 LSE 488 373.00 15:05:09 00060233779TRLO0 LSE 1613 372.00 15:14:29 00060234373TRLO0 LSE 160 372.00 15:14:29 00060234372TRLO0 LSE 2062 372.00 15:14:29 00060234374TRLO0 LSE 393 371.50 15:19:18 00060234693TRLO0 LSE 673 371.50 15:21:02 00060234914TRLO0 LSE 560 371.50 15:22:20 00060235029TRLO0 LSE 406 371.50 15:23:26 00060235101TRLO0 LSE 590 371.50 15:25:44 00060235278TRLO0 LSE 256 371.50 15:25:44 00060235277TRLO0 LSE 1200 371.50 15:25:44 00060235276TRLO0 LSE 194 371.50 15:25:44 00060235275TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 15:34:09 00060235773TRLO0 LSE 1024 372.50 15:34:09 00060235772TRLO0 LSE 426 371.50 15:40:39 00060236120TRLO0 LSE 551 371.50 15:43:51 00060236376TRLO0 LSE 528 371.50 15:47:21 00060236631TRLO0 LSE 544 371.50 15:51:15 00060236979TRLO0 LSE 2252 371.50 15:51:15 00060236981TRLO0 LSE 119 371.50 15:51:15 00060236980TRLO0 LSE 1829 371.50 16:05:57 00060237971TRLO0 LSE 1910 371.50 16:05:57 00060237970TRLO0 LSE 1025 372.00 16:07:31 00060238064TRLO0 LSE 106 372.00 16:16:12 00060238572TRLO0 LSE 1796 372.00 16:16:12 00060238573TRLO0 LSE 888 372.00 16:16:12 00060238574TRLO0 LSE 413 372.00 16:16:21 00060238588TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

