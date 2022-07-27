Das Instrument 0N6 NL0012044762 TME PHARM.CONF.IPO EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2022

The instrument 0N6 NL0012044762 TME PHARM.CONF.IPO EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2022



Das Instrument OLX AU000000OEX8 OILEX LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2022

The instrument OLX AU000000OEX8 OILEX LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2022



Das Instrument PJT US72940R3003 PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2022

The instrument PJT US72940R3003 PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2022



Das Instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2022

The instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022



Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2022

The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2022

