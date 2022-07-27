The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.07.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.07.2022
Aktien
1 US88583P1049 374Water Inc.
2 GB00BN7F1618 EnSilica PLC
3 US4872351030 Keda Industrial Group Co. Ltd. GDR
4 GB00BP83Y473 LIFESAFE HOLDINGS PLC
5 FR0000065278 Hopscotch Groupe S.A. 4Z2 6 US30162V7064 Exela Technologies Inc.
7 CA53116A3055 Liberty One Lithium Corp.
8 US62014P4054 Motus GI Holdings Inc.
9 CA83307B1013 SNDL Inc.
Anleihen
1 US025816CY33 American Express Co.
2 US78016EZH34 Royal Bank of Canada
3 US91282CFC01 United States of America
4 DE000NLB3ZZ5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 US025816DA48 American Express Co.
6 US316773DG20 Fifth Third Bancorp
7 XS2511301595 Inter-American Development Bank
8 XS2268673337 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
9 US49456BAV36 Kinder Morgan Inc.
10 US49456BAW19 Kinder Morgan Inc.
11 US91282CFB28 United States of America
12 DE000CZ45W73 Commerzbank AG
13 USU85736AA11 Station Place Securitization Trust
14 US91282CFA45 United States of America
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.07.2022
Aktien
1 US88583P1049 374Water Inc.
2 GB00BN7F1618 EnSilica PLC
3 US4872351030 Keda Industrial Group Co. Ltd. GDR
4 GB00BP83Y473 LIFESAFE HOLDINGS PLC
5 FR0000065278 Hopscotch Groupe S.A. 4Z2 6 US30162V7064 Exela Technologies Inc.
7 CA53116A3055 Liberty One Lithium Corp.
8 US62014P4054 Motus GI Holdings Inc.
9 CA83307B1013 SNDL Inc.
Anleihen
1 US025816CY33 American Express Co.
2 US78016EZH34 Royal Bank of Canada
3 US91282CFC01 United States of America
4 DE000NLB3ZZ5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 US025816DA48 American Express Co.
6 US316773DG20 Fifth Third Bancorp
7 XS2511301595 Inter-American Development Bank
8 XS2268673337 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
9 US49456BAV36 Kinder Morgan Inc.
10 US49456BAW19 Kinder Morgan Inc.
11 US91282CFB28 United States of America
12 DE000CZ45W73 Commerzbank AG
13 USU85736AA11 Station Place Securitization Trust
14 US91282CFA45 United States of America
SNDL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de