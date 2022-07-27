The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.07.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.07.2022Aktien1 US88583P1049 374Water Inc.2 GB00BN7F1618 EnSilica PLC3 US4872351030 Keda Industrial Group Co. Ltd. GDR4 GB00BP83Y473 LIFESAFE HOLDINGS PLC5 FR0000065278 Hopscotch Groupe S.A. 4Z2 6 US30162V7064 Exela Technologies Inc.7 CA53116A3055 Liberty One Lithium Corp.8 US62014P4054 Motus GI Holdings Inc.9 CA83307B1013 SNDL Inc.Anleihen1 US025816CY33 American Express Co.2 US78016EZH34 Royal Bank of Canada3 US91282CFC01 United States of America4 DE000NLB3ZZ5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 US025816DA48 American Express Co.6 US316773DG20 Fifth Third Bancorp7 XS2511301595 Inter-American Development Bank8 XS2268673337 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.9 US49456BAV36 Kinder Morgan Inc.10 US49456BAW19 Kinder Morgan Inc.11 US91282CFB28 United States of America12 DE000CZ45W73 Commerzbank AG13 USU85736AA11 Station Place Securitization Trust14 US91282CFA45 United States of America