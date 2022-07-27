DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.090 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.924 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.908 GBP0.915226 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07936

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,337,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1328 1.090 XDUB 08:25:33 00060215138TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 08:49:17 00060216548TRLO0 3137 1.090 XDUB 08:49:17 00060216549TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:58:15 00060219829TRLO0 1959 1.082 XDUB 09:58:15 00060219830TRLO0 15 1.076 XDUB 10:05:50 00060220073TRLO0 15 1.076 XDUB 10:06:50 00060220128TRLO0 5960 1.076 XDUB 11:04:17 00060222616TRLO0 2947 1.078 XDUB 12:52:18 00060226667TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 12:52:18 00060226668TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 12:56:56 00060226840TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 12:56:56 00060226841TRLO0 3107 1.078 XDUB 14:22:13 00060230946TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 14:26:33 00060231152TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 14:26:33 00060231153TRLO0 2718 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231903TRLO0 1400 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231904TRLO0 1236 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231905TRLO0 3704 1.078 XDUB 15:47:04 00060236615TRLO0 1230 1.078 XDUB 15:47:04 00060236616TRLO0 1668 1.078 XDUB 15:47:23 00060236635TRLO0 1230 1.078 XDUB 15:47:23 00060236636TRLO0 2546 1.078 XDUB 15:52:23 00060237033TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1455 92.40 XLON 08:50:45 00060216642TRLO0 800 92.40 XLON 09:03:59 00060217474TRLO0 1000 92.40 XLON 09:03:59 00060217473TRLO0 3741 92.10 XLON 09:03:59 00060217475TRLO0 3500 92.30 XLON 09:03:59 00060217476TRLO0 1000 91.10 XLON 12:56:56 00060226839TRLO0 1452 91.10 XLON 12:56:57 00060226842TRLO0 1158 91.10 XLON 12:57:00 00060226844TRLO0 56 91.10 XLON 12:57:00 00060226843TRLO0 13 91.00 XLON 14:24:32 00060231093TRLO0 2574 91.00 XLON 14:24:32 00060231092TRLO0 875 91.00 XLON 14:24:32 00060231094TRLO0 3000 91.00 XLON 14:58:34 00060233134TRLO0 3000 90.90 XLON 15:55:15 00060237227TRLO0 521 90.90 XLON 15:57:15 00060237327TRLO0 159 90.80 XLON 15:58:55 00060237427TRLO0 696 90.80 XLON 15:58:55 00060237426TRLO0

