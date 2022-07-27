Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
09:16 Uhr
1,070 Euro
-0,008
-0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0661,08409:54
Dow Jones News
27.07.2022 | 08:31
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.090 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.924 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.908 
 
                                    GBP0.915226 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07936

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,337,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1328       1.090         XDUB      08:25:33      00060215138TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      08:49:17      00060216548TRLO0 
3137       1.090         XDUB      08:49:17      00060216549TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:58:15      00060219829TRLO0 
1959       1.082         XDUB      09:58:15      00060219830TRLO0 
15        1.076         XDUB      10:05:50      00060220073TRLO0 
15        1.076         XDUB      10:06:50      00060220128TRLO0 
5960       1.076         XDUB      11:04:17      00060222616TRLO0 
2947       1.078         XDUB      12:52:18      00060226667TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      12:52:18      00060226668TRLO0 
2500       1.078         XDUB      12:56:56      00060226840TRLO0 
1900       1.078         XDUB      12:56:56      00060226841TRLO0 
3107       1.078         XDUB      14:22:13      00060230946TRLO0 
2500       1.078         XDUB      14:26:33      00060231152TRLO0 
1900       1.078         XDUB      14:26:33      00060231153TRLO0 
2718       1.074         XDUB      14:37:11      00060231903TRLO0 
1400       1.074         XDUB      14:37:11      00060231904TRLO0 
1236       1.074         XDUB      14:37:11      00060231905TRLO0 
3704       1.078         XDUB      15:47:04      00060236615TRLO0 
1230       1.078         XDUB      15:47:04      00060236616TRLO0 
1668       1.078         XDUB      15:47:23      00060236635TRLO0 
1230       1.078         XDUB      15:47:23      00060236636TRLO0 
2546       1.078         XDUB      15:52:23      00060237033TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1455       92.40         XLON      08:50:45      00060216642TRLO0 
800       92.40         XLON      09:03:59      00060217474TRLO0 
1000       92.40         XLON      09:03:59      00060217473TRLO0 
3741       92.10         XLON      09:03:59      00060217475TRLO0 
3500       92.30         XLON      09:03:59      00060217476TRLO0 
1000       91.10         XLON      12:56:56      00060226839TRLO0 
1452       91.10         XLON      12:56:57      00060226842TRLO0 
1158       91.10         XLON      12:57:00      00060226844TRLO0 
56        91.10         XLON      12:57:00      00060226843TRLO0 
13        91.00         XLON      14:24:32      00060231093TRLO0 
2574       91.00         XLON      14:24:32      00060231092TRLO0 
875       91.00         XLON      14:24:32      00060231094TRLO0 
3000       91.00         XLON      14:58:34      00060233134TRLO0 
3000       90.90         XLON      15:55:15      00060237227TRLO0 
521       90.90         XLON      15:57:15      00060237327TRLO0 
159       90.80         XLON      15:58:55      00060237427TRLO0 
696       90.80         XLON      15:58:55      00060237426TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  177270 
EQS News ID:  1406409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
