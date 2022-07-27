BWA Group PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, July 27
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
27 July 2022
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Holdings in the Company
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it was informed yesterday that St Georges Eco-Mining Corp. has sold the majority of its holding in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), and no longer holds a notifiable position. Full details of both the sale and purchase are disclosed below. G & O Energy Investments Ltd. now holds 13.45% of the Ordinary Shares.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Ends -
For further information:
|BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman
|+44 7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|BWA Group plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|G&O Energy Investments Ltd.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Vancouver, Canada
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|25 July 2022
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|25 July 2022
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|13.45%
|0
|13.45%
|57,000,000
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|0
|0
|0%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|GB0033877555
|57,000,000
|0
|13.45%
|0
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|57,000,000
|13.45%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
Settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|x
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|G&O Energy Investments Ltd.
|13.45%
|0
|13.45%
|Joe De Vries as controlling shareholder of G&O Energy Investments Ltd.
|13.45%
|0
|13.45%
|10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|This disclosure has been calculated based on there being 423,847,891 total voting rights in respect of the ordinary shares in issue as per the issuer's RNS announcement on 13 July 2022
|Place of completion
|Vancouver, Canada
|Date of completion
|25 July 2022
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|BWA Group plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|St.-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Montréal, Canada
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|25 July 2022
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|25 July 2022
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3,000,000
|0
|0.7%
|3,000,000
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|60,000,000
|0
|14.15%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|GB0033877555
|3,000,000
|0
|0.7%
|0
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|3,000,000
|0.7%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
Settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
|Now less than notifiable threshold
|0
|Now less than notifiable threshold
|10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|This disclosure has been calculated based on there being 423,847,891 total voting rights in respect of the ordinary shares in issue as per the issuer's RNS announcement on 13 July 2022
|Place of completion
|Montréal, Canada
|Date of completion
|25 July 2022