TotalEnergies and Veolia will construct a 17 MW solar facility at Veolia's Sharqiyah Desalination plant in Oman. The PV plant will have an estimated annual production of 30,000 MWh and will be able to cover more than a third of the desalination plant's daily consumption.French energy company TotalEnergies and France-based environmental services provider Veolia have announced that they will jointly build a 17 MW solar park at the Sharqiyah Desalination plant operated by Veolia in Sur, Oman. The solar facility will have an estimated annual production of 30,000 MWh and will be able to cover more ...

