Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
WKN: A2DP4U ISIN: SE0009664303 Ticker-Symbol: 5J7 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
08:13 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2022 | 10:41
84 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB TO1 (384/22)

At the request of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB
equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 2, 2022. 

Security name: TANGI TO1  
----------------------------
Short name:   TANGI TO1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018042137
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  264184   
----------------------------

Terms: Two (2) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share
     in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB. The subscription price when exercising
     the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average 
     price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and    
     including September 15, 2023 to and including September 28, 2023,   
     however, not lower than the quotient value.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 2, 2023-October 31, 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 27, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
