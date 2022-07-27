Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB TO1 (384/22)

At the request of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 2, 2022. Security name: TANGI TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: TANGI TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042137 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 264184 ---------------------------- Terms: Two (2) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and including September 15, 2023 to and including September 28, 2023, however, not lower than the quotient value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 2, 2023-October 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 27, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.