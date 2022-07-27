Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Scandion Oncology A/S (383/22)

Trading in Scandion Oncology A/S paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 29, 2022. Short name: SCOL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042434 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260219 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040 200 250.