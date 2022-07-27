Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Scandion Oncology A/S (383/22)

Trading in Scandion Oncology A/S paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 29, 2022. Short name: SCOL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042434 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260219 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040 200 250.
SCANDION ONCOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de