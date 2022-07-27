Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
WKN: A2N9BV ISIN: DK0061031895 Ticker-Symbol: 8VY 
Stuttgart
27.07.22
10:30 Uhr
0,528 Euro
-0,017
-3,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2022 | 10:41
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Scandion Oncology A/S (383/22)

Trading in Scandion Oncology A/S paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is July 29, 2022. 

Short name:  SCOL BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018042434
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 260219   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance ABon 040 200 250.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
