Ookla, a leader in global connectivity intelligence, has acquired CellRebel, an independent company focused on helping operators and other telecommunications companies improve mobile networks worldwide. Together, Ookla and CellRebel will bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to the global telecommunications marketplace.

"The complexity of modern networks demands diversified streams of data to fuel holistic insights on performance, quality, and accessibility," said Doug Suttles, founder and CEO of Ookla. "It is vital that we understand more about consumer experiences with networks, and CellRebel brings billions of daily data points with innovative analytical views to help fulfill this need worldwide."

Along with robust localized network experience data, CellRebel brings sophisticated data visualization capabilities to support mobile network performance and optimization use cases, and a host of novel real-world consumer experience measurements to Ookla's portfolio.

"We are beyond thrilled to join Ookla and their mission of improving connectivity for everyone," said Tibor Rathonyi, CellRebel's founder and CEO. "Ookla's brand, technology, and presence in the market, combined with CellRebel's advanced analytics use cases, mass-scale network quality measurements, and user experience data, will position us with must-have solutions for any telecom company building the networks of both the present and the future."

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. For almost two decades, Ookla has set the industry standard for both fixed and mobile network testing and analysis. From its world-renowned Speedtest and Downdetector platforms to an accompanying and growing suite of end-to-end enterprise solutions, Ookla's mission is to make the internet better, faster, and more accessible for everyone.

Ookla's enterprise solutions combine first-party crowdsourced data and scientifically controlled testing with tools that provide actionable insights across a network's lifecycle and customer experience. Our insights empower operators, businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, and more to analyze, optimize, and publicize networks around the world.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla's headquarters is located in Seattle, WA, USA with additional offices around the world.

Visit Ookla.com for more information.

About CellRebel

CellRebel is a Swedish company in the telecom industry offering a unique analytics platform that helps network operators, their related service providers, and application developers to better understand and improve customer experiences and network quality globally.

CellRebel technology delivers enhanced competitive intelligence, benchmarking capabilities, and actionable insights based on 100+ billion daily data samples gathered from 10,000+ content/app providers, 800+ CDN/Cloud providers, and 1+ billion smartphones.

Visit CellRebel.com for more information.

