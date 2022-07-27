Company recognized for successfully implementing flexible, resilient organizational processes

Bidgely has been named a winner of The Economic Times' 2022-2023 Future Ready Organization Award. The Economic Times Future-Ready Organizations listing honors companies that have successfully implemented organizational processes that are more flexible, integrated, resilient and ultimately more human in order to thrive in today's market. Future-Ready companies are identified as those that are mission-driven; operate on speed and simplicity; and have a proven ability to learn, innovate and foster valuable ideas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005197/en/

Bidgely has been recognized by The Economic Times as a 'Future Ready Organization' for implementing flexible, resilient organizational processes that allow the company to thrive in today's market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be recognized by The Economic Times for our dedication to quality and innovation not only for the solutions we offer to customers but also for our internal processes and programs," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. "By thoughtfully creating a culture that supports employee empowerment and business strategies that are risk-proof, we are future ready."

Bidgely was specifically recognized for its people-first culture, with an 85 percent employee retention over the last year, as well as a series of updated policies to financially and emotionally support the company's extended workforce during the Covid-19 crisis. In the first half of 2022, Bidgely introduced its next-generation disaggregation technology, further enabling utilities and energy providers to itemize energy consumption usage down to the appliance level for a 360-degree view of their customers and grid load. Key components of Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform feature solar and electric vehicle (EV) identification, personalized home energy reports, high bill projections and targeted recommendations for energy efficiency.

Bidgely also secured a series of new partnerships with global energy retailers in 2022 including Avangrid United Illuminating and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative that join others like Rocky Mountain Power, NV Energy, Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), Duke Energy, VSE, Electric Ireland, Sorgenia, and TEPCO in the company's growing customer base.

This award complements Bidgely's leadership in bringing forward electrification and decarbonization progress at scale, having been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies as well as a finalist for the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.

Learn how Bidgely's UtilityAI platform is driving the next era of clean energy through artificial intelligence, visit: bidgely.com/clean-energy-future.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005197/en/

Contacts:

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com