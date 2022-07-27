ON24 gains category momentum with a single platform that helps customers drive digital engagement and deliver the experiences audiences expect in a digital-first era

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the company received acknowledgements from two leading independent research firms for the company's innovation in a number of sales and marketing categories, including account-based marketing (ABM), conversation automation technology, and event technology platforms.

"Customers, prospects, partners and communities expect B2B organizations to meet them where they are in multiple online channels so they can engage, ask questions, participate in discussions, and make a purchase decision," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24. "We've built a comprehensive digital engagement platform that is powering sales and marketing across many different industries to thrive in a digital-first world."

Forrester identifies ON24 in growth stage maturity segment for ABM solutions

In their report, "New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022," Forrester acknowledged ON24 among three vendors in the growth stage that were also named in the personalization solution for ABM functionality segment. According to the Forrester report, "Personalization solutions enable empathetic, contextual engagement. A key element of ABM is creating experiences that reveal that a company knows who its buyers are, the specific business challenges they face, and their objectives. Vendors in this category enable orchestrated, contextual engagement across a wide variety of engagement channels and content formats."

Forrester names ON24 in early stage maturity segment for conversation automation technology for B2B marketing and sales

Forrester's "New Tech: Conversation Automation Technology for B2B Marketing and Sales, Q2 2022" report identified ON24 as one of three companies in the early stage maturity segment that was also included in the embedded conversational solutions functionality segment. According to the report, "[Embedded conversational solutions] offer conversational capabilities as a feature inside a core marketing, sales, or content engagement solution by using existing delivery channels and decision-making." The Forrester report says that B2B conversation automation technology "helps providers meet the changing information needs of buyers and customers throughout the purchasing journey and into the postsale customer lifecycle, fueled by automation and actionable intelligence."

Forrester recognizes ON24 for building a virtual event mix to support increased demand

The research firm recognized ON24 in their report, "Building a Portfolio of Virtual Events that Drives Pre-, At-, and Post-Event Engagement." According to the Forrester report, ON24 has "a virtual event strategy that delivers results" and "through a process of continual innovation and a single-minded focus on converting event data into actionable attendee insights, [ON24] has driven significantly more business through its virtual event channel." The company's portfolio of virtual events resulted in a "35% increase in marketing's contribution to the pipeline."

ON24 recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms

ON24 was identified as a representative vendor in the 2022 Gartner report, "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms." Gartner defines the "event technology platform market as technology platforms that enable marketers to plan, execute and measure virtual and in-person events and hybrid experiences for external audiences." Gartner says, "leveraging event technology platforms improves the quality of events and enables the tracking of attendee behavior and engagement across events."

Today's news follows recent ON24 accolades, including a top-rated award for event management software, virtual event platform, and webinar software on TrustRadius, ranking as the #1 webinar software on G2, and being recognized as a global market leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix, Marketing Event Management report from Research In Action.

The ON24 platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Forums, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. Learn more at ON24.com/platform.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ?revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

