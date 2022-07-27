Animation Explainers LTD: Isle of Man Animation Solutions Firm Expansion in Europe and the US

Animation Explainers doubled its capacity for delivering explainer videos and B2B animation projects in 2022

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isle of Man-based Animation Explainers has consolidated its recent meteoric rise in the animation solutions industry by launching a range of new animation packages.

The B2B animation specialist has earned a stellar reputation for creating sleek, accessible and visually compelling explainer videos since its inception in 2018. Yet this relatively young company appears to be on the cusp of something even more exciting.

Following a period of breakneck growth, Animation Explainers now has ambitious plans to expand further in the US, the UK and Europe. The company has grown and evolved exceptionally quickly since founders Aaron Connolly and Dylan Healy started the business back in 2018. But it would appear the best is yet to come for this ambitious firm.

While the future is very much in the minds of AE's top team, 2022 is fast becoming the company's best year to date. With major projects for clients such as Mattel, Adventist Risk Management, Nuspire, Kemper Auto and Frasinus Kabi already underway, the company's animation solutions are proving a huge hit within the highly competitive explainer videos industry.

As well as making waves in the animation solutions industry, the fast-growing firm is also taking the time to deliver a range of projects for charitable organisations such as Sight Matters (Isle of Man), Fragile X (UK), Dressed for Success (Toronto) and Friends of the Children's Justice Centre (Salt Lake, USA).

AE 2.0 is the latest iteration of the company's suite of animation styles - designed to open up a brave new world of turnkey and bespoke animation solutions. Offering their clients a range of prices and fast turnaround times, AE 2.0 includes proprietary animation solutions such as AE Original, AELite, AEMedical, AE TypeFace and CyberPromo.

Animation Explainers also offers a range of advanced services for global blue chip brands such as Dell, DHL and Salesforce. KineticPROMO, AEScrapbook and AEAdvert give large corporations the tools they need to create sleek and informative explainer videos that can grow sales and brand awareness.

The Animation Explainers team is growing nearly as quickly as the firm's footprint in the US and the UK. Heading up sales in the US is Jessica Campbell, who takes care of both account management and sales.

Thanks to incredible growth in the US, five agents are now offering the company's full suite of new animation packages in Florida, Texas, Connecticut and the Carolinas.

A similar rate of growth in Europe and the UK has been made possible by a team of four sales agents based in London, Barcelona, Belfast and Scandinavia. Sustained growth in sectors such as IT, insurance, financial services and logistics has already given Animation Explainers a strong foundation from which to build for the future.

In just four years, the company already has an impressive portfolio of explainer videos under its belt - created for some of the world's leading companies. The meteoric rise of Animations Explainers as a force within the animation solutions industry has forced the company to expand its top team to guarantee quality and customer service for its clients.

Joining Animation Explainers as the company's new Marketing Manager is Calum McClurkin. Based in Newcastle, UK, Calum's role will be to bolster AE's social presence, marketing efforts and SEO strategy.

Co-founder Dylan Healy is proud of the company's achievements so far, but he has ambitious plans for the future. He said:

"Animation Explainers doesn't just provide animation solutions, it gives companies of all sizes a way to communicate with their customers in an accessible and engaging way. We've developed some very productive relationships with businesses in both Europe and the US, but we're ready to take the next step.

"We're looking for strategic partners to work alongside us to give media organisations around the world access to sophisticated animation solutions. While we're proud of how far we've come in such a short time, we're always thinking of the next stage of our journey."

Animation Explainers helps its clients to speak directly to consumers in a way that resonates. And the company is searching for new partners who can assist in the goal of giving media organisations access to premium-quality animation services.

About Animation Explainers

Animation Explainers is a team of like-minded creatives who take pride in delivering animation solutions for brands and media organisations. The ultimate goal of the Animation Explainers team is to communicate complex or in-depth concepts to consumers in a way that doesn't turn them off. They achieve this goal by designing and creating highly visual explainer videos tailored to the needs of both their clients and target audiences.

