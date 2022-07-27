Helping pharmaceutical companies increase production efficiency and manage risk more effectively

MOTIV can blend buffers from concentrates in small, single-use bags and is controlled with sensors to maintain/assure precision in pharmaceutical development.

MOTIV offers greater efficiency and productivity, allowing medicine to get to patients faster, to be produced in larger quantities and be made more available globally.

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess will be showcasing MOTIV at ACHEMA 2022, Hall 4.1, Stand G27.

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, will be featuring their MOTIV Buffer Management Technology at ACHEMA 2022 in Frankfurt this August. Winner of "Best in Show" at Interphex in 2017, "Technology of the Decade" from Bioprocess international in 2012 and originator of the concept for inline buffer formulation (IBF), Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is a market leader that keeps pharmaceutical production moving efficiently and precisely through solutions like MOTIV with built-in automation software so that medicine can get to patients sooner and safer.

MOTIV is a buffer management technology for the vast majority of processes in pharmaceutical development that can maintain conductivity based on what the operator defines, and how well the set point is recovered after a process interruption. In this example, a simulated disruption of 45 seconds was introduced to the process, and once resolved, the MOTIV was able to get back to the target setpoint within about one minute. (Photo: Business Wire)

Buffers are used for the vast majority of processes in pharmaceutical development, which has traditionally required storage in extremely large tank farms to be utilized as necessary. MOTIV can blend buffers from concentrates in small, single-use bags and is controlled with sensors to maintain and assure precision. It is also able to blend buffers to exact specifications as needed during a downstream development process and can handle a wide variety of buffer formulations. In addition, it is automated by the integrated OCELOT1 System Control software to be repeatable and also helps to reduce waste created in the development process, so it is a more sustainable means of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"We have been working to 'standardize' system designs as much as we can, to make them more readily available with shorter lead times; but are also very capable at building custom systems to meet the specific needs of customers," says Chris Rombach, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America. "One of our strengths is not only having an innovative product, but also an extensive family of MOTIV systems to choose from. Buffer is the lifeblood of pharma manufacturing and with the R&D opportunities of being a part of the Asahi Kasei Group we have been able to develop MOTIV to be the most reliable and efficient IBF technology in the market today. Not to mention, Operation Warp Speed helped push capacity to expand globally and billions of dollars are being invested by manufacturers to ramp up production as quickly as possible. This drives a new sense of value for systems like our MOTIV family that can streamline processes."

1 The OCELOT System Control is an Asahi Kasei Bioprocess proprietary technology that integrates and/or interfaces with plant-wide control systems in a universally compatible format, allowing for far-reaching data collection and analysis.

Key benefits of MOTIV IBF Systems

Much smaller footprint, no need to store vast amounts of buffer

Buffers generated as needed, in precisely the correct formula controlled by pH and conductivity monitoring

Compact system takes up little space

MOTIV line is broad from small console units to larger space-saving skids

Full automation by OCELOT System Control built into every machine

ACHEMA 2022 Booth Information Dates: 8/22-8/26/2022 Location: Hall 4.1, Stand G27 Venue: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

About Asahi Kasei Bioprocess

The Fluid Management Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is devoted to solving therapeutic product safety, efficiency and purity challenges within the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industries. With technology platforms for virus filtration, chromatography, inline buffer formulation and oligonucleotide synthesis, our bioprocessing systems, columns, and automation solutions advance GMP manufacturing of critical drug substances around the world. Built with pride, built with quality, built to exceed your high expectations. "Built for You." For more information, please visit www.fluidmgmt.ak-bio.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

