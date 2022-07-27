European office will allow for expanding the Corvus footprint and capabilities, bringing the focus on data and technology to new markets

Corvus Insurance, the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering Smart Commercial Insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced the opening of a new continental European office in Frankfurt, Germany.

The newest office location for Corvus creates a presence in continental Europe for the company a first for a US-based insurtech allowing Corvus greater flexibility to expand its international footprint and capabilities through new markets.

"Frankfurt is located within the largest insurance market on the continent and the city has always been an international business hub across industries," said Oliver Delvos, Head of International at Corvus Insurance. "We will be able to spread our wings and develop our business with a true European focus."

The Frankfurt office will look to underwrite cyber insurance business for both small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and larger corporations. Coupled with product growth, Corvus seeks to increase employee headcount by attracting new talent to the industry and into tech. This will include offering positions for 'Werkstudenten' from universities as a way to provide graduates with potential career opportunities.

"Cyber by its very nature is a global risk, and by expanding our operations into Europe, this will create new opportunities for our team to help even more policyholders and support our foundational mission of making the world a safer place," said Lori Bailey, Chief Insurance Officer of Corvus Insurance.

