Manufacturing facilities in Germany, Italy earn ISCC-PLUS certification

Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), has earned certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for its three largest manufacturing facilities in Europe.

The company's facilities in Marl and Brunsbüttel, Germany, and Augusta, Italy, have earned ISCC-PLUS certification for the use of mass balanced bio-based and recycled feedstocks in the production of alcohols, ethoxylates, linear alkylbenzenes and derivatives key building blocks in a wide range of consumer and industrial products.

"This is an important milestone in our sustainability journey and a key enabler of our goal to reduce CO2 emissions," said Jens Straatmann, Senior Vice President, Eurasia Chemicals. "Our customers are increasingly calling for more products made from sustainable raw materials. Now, they can have confidence that Sasol's high-performing products meet international standards for the sourcing and inclusion of circular and renewable feedstocks."

ISCC is a certification system that offers solutions for the implementation and certification of sustainable, deforestation-free and traceable supply chains of agricultural, forestry, waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbon materials and fuels.

Sasol Chemicals' German facilities are using mass balanced bio-ethylene, made from plant-based biomass and waste, along with recycled ethylene. Its Augusta facility is using mass balanced bio-benzene, recycled benzene and bio-recycled benzene. These sustainable products are mixed with traditional feedstocks in a process called mass balancing, a major step in the transition to a fully sustainable economy. Using the mass balance approach, Sasol Chemicals traces the flow of materials through its value chain to ensure that its end products are ISCC-compliant.

"The use of mass balancing is critical today because it enables us to incorporate sustainable materials while still meeting the global demand for chemicals," said Shelley Grahmann, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Sustainability and Human Capital. "The current availability of bio and recycled materials is limited, but as their supply grows, we can increase their use and further reduce our dependence on fossil fuel-based feedstocks."

To earn the ISCC-PLUS designation, the facilities underwent independent third-party audits to ensure compliance with high ecological and social sustainability requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability throughout the supply chain.

Sasol Chemicals is targeting a 30 percent reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It is also focused on reducing scope 3 emissions through collaboration with customers, suppliers and industry alliances to develop sustainable and circular solutions. These goals are part of parent company Sasol Ltd.'s commitment to net zero by 2050.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals is a solutions provider focused on sustainability, circularity and specialties. It fulfills its purpose of "Innovating for a better world" by offering a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries.

Our solutions are used by more than 7,500 customers, in 120 countries, in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. They also provide the building blocks for a sustainable future by helping reduce energy usage, waste and packaging, and by providing solutions to the renewable energy industry.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited, a leading chemicals and energy company focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. For more information, visit the Sasol Chemicals website.

