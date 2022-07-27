Ambassador Labs Welcomes Deren Rehr-Davis to Executive Team as Vice President of Sales

Former Google Cloud sales leader will accelerate global adoption of Ambassador's solutions by organizations looking to transform how they build and run applications on Kubernetes

BOSTON, July 27, 2022, the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the appointment of Deren Rehr-Davis as its new Vice President of Sales. An industry veteran with nearly a decade of experience in enterprise software sales, Deren will drive the company's commercial business around helping organizations accelerate their cloud native transformation.



According to VMWare's State of Kubernetes 2022 Report , Kubernetes has become an industry standard, with 99% of respondents saying they have realized benefits from deploying the technology. The appointment of Deren will help Ambassador Labs meet the challenges organizations face when adopting cloud native technologies like Kubernetes. Deren brings extensive experience leading global sales teams and scaling business operations in complex large-scale environments that fuels revenue growth. Most recently, Deren was a global sales leader at Google Cloud where he led worldwide sales for the company's data analytics software for the next generation of data infrastructure. Prior to Google, Deren held a director of sales position at business intelligence platform provider, Looker (acquired by Google Cloud), where he led the company's strategic emerging growth market teams and business development teams.

"Everything we do is about improving the developer experience and delivering trusted tools that help organizations build and manage cloud native applications at scale without compromising developer productivity," said Richard Li, co-founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. "Deren has an impressive track record of building and leading global sales teams to deliver cloud native solutions for customers worldwide. I'm excited to have him at the helm of our sales organization as we enter our next phase of commercial growth."

"I'm excited to join Ambassador as the company has delivered a strong product portfolio for companies looking to accelerate their cloud native projects," said Deren Rehr-Davis, Vice President of Sales at Ambassador Labs. "I look forward to growing our global business and helping customers get the most value out of their cloud native initiatives through our suite of open source and commercial solutions."

Kubernetes Development Accelerator Program

Ambassador Labs is also launching today a new Kubernetes Development Accelerator program which is designed to help organizations with sophisticated migration, governance, and security requirements adopt Kubernetes faster based on industry best practices. The program gives development teams access to proven tools, enterprise-class product trials , technical training, and trusted architectural expertise as they navigate cloud native projects using Kubernetes.

Program members will receive the following benefits:

Architectural reviews of their Kubernetes strategy and systems

Trial access to enterprise-grade Ambassador products and features

Private Slack channel for technical support

Ability to review and influence Ambassador's product roadmaps

Designated solutions engineering resources

Training for app development and DevOps teams

Learn more and apply for the program at: https://www.getambassador.io/kubernetes-development-accelerator-program/ .

