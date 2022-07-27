Pyramid Analytics Achieves a Perfect Customer Recommendation Score

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid) is identified as a leader in Business Intelligence (BI) in a new report, Vendor Insights/BI: Pyramid Analyticsby Dresner Advisory Services. The report examines Pyramid's performance across its products and services and characterised its customer base compared to the overall sample of 25 vendors. One hundred percent of Pyramid customers surveyed by the Dresner analyst team would recommend Pyramid to enterprise buyers evaluating BI and augmented analytics solutions. The company was positioned as an Overall Experience Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility Model.

Key Points:

Across all measures for customer sentiment, Pyramid scored above the overall sample, including achieving a perfect recommend score.

Pyramid consistently scored above the overall sample in key areas such as sales experience, quality and usefulness of the product and consulting services.

In both the Customer Experience Model and Vendor Credibility Model, Pyramid maintained a leadership position.

Download the Dresner report for free.

Schedule a demo of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform.

The report includes detailed customer feedback that praises Pyramid Analytics for outperforming all competition in providing a complete platform for analytics and decision intelligence that is "extremely powerful, flexible and easy to use." The focused Vendor Insights report includes data and qualitative customer input on the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform gathered for the 2022 Dresner Advisory Services Business Intelligence Market Study.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Quotes

Omri Kohl, CEO and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "We are delighted that the Dresner report has identified Pyramid Analytics as a leader in business intelligence, highlighting our integrity, credibility and overall experience. Best of all, 100 percent of our customers surveyed recommend the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. The Dresner reports are highly influential and a reliable source for assessing industry performance. This shows that decision intelligence, and Pyramid, is what's next in BI and analytics, cutting through complexity and combining business intelligence and analytics in one fast, efficient, and easy-to-use platform.

"We were thrilled to see the glowing feedback our decision intelligence platform received from our customers, who highlighted our brilliant customer service, technical assistance and desire for our customers to succeed. We are passionate to build on this success, continuing to grow and work with our customers to showcase all that is possible with decision intelligence."

Howard Dresner Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services: "We congratulate Pyramid Analytics for its success in this year's report. Pyramid Analytics demonstrated a strong showing across many of the key criteria that customers use in assessing their BI vendors. In a competitive market, our research showed Pyramid as a credible, leading vendor. Business intelligence is a rapidly evolving field, and customers need products and services that deliver insights faster and more detailed insights than ever before."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005255/en/

Contacts:

UK

Susie Evershed

Resonance

+44 7966 145092

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics

617.687.3371

chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com