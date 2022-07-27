Corsair group: CSR Plastic Credit - An Innovative and Convenient way for Everyone to go Plastic Neutral, Begins International Trading

While many want to play their part in the reduction of their plastic waste, it can be hard to find the best way to make the biggest difference. Corsair and the CSR Plastic Credit makes it now easier, for everyone.

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / By the creation of an easy to use CSR Plastic Credit, Corsair offers the tools for every private person and for every company to become Certified Plastic Neutral.

Corsair Group is an international, ISCC certified plastic waste recycling company, which turns daily household plastic waste, such as plastic bags, wrapping materials and packaging products into Advanced Bio-oil. The oil produced by Corsair oil is used in the production of environmentally friendlier fuels, such as Diesel, gasoline and Jet Fuel, as well as a raw material for new plastic products.

With its Global Head Office located in Thailand and its European Head Office in the Netherlands, Corsair is on a mission to clean our planet from the plastic pollution, by recycling discarded plastic waste from the environment and landfills, into valuable products.

Additionally to its core operation, Corsair is now also helping businesses and individuals to reduce and remove the impact their plastic waste has on the environment, by becoming Certified Plastic Neutral.

When you consider that an average person creates approximately 50 kilos of plastic waste every year, which adds up to about 5,000 kilos during a persons lifetime, the damage to the environment is easy to see.

While many small businesses create tens or hundreds of kilos of plastic waste per month, big companies can generate tens, or even hundreds of millions of kilos of plastic waste per month.

The plastic waste pollution problem is nevertheless not created solely by big companies and every single individual's discarded plastic adds up to a massive problem. From the billions of kilos of annual plastic waste generated globally, less than 10% is currently being recycled.

Corsair understands how challenging it can be to play an active role in reducing the plastic problem to which we all contribute. This is the reason why the company has created a new and easy way for everyone to make a positive impact to the environment.

By the creation of an easy to use CSR Plastic Credit, Corsair now offers the tools for every private person and company to become Certified Plastic Neutral.

PLASTIC NEUTRALITY

Becoming Plastic Neutral means that for every single kilo of plastic we each discard as trash, an equal amount of plastic waste is recovered and removed from the environment. This includes plastic waste recovered from landfills and from the Oceans.

Corsair has solutions for everyone to achieve this goal, while also conveniently tracking their progress. The solution is the CSR Plastic Credit, a digital receipt, which proves that plastic waste has been removed from the environment.

In the most simplest way, for every 1 kilo of plastic waste which Corsair removes from the environment, the company issues and releases 10 CSR Plastic Credits to circulation. The process and the credits are stored and recorded by using an open source, Ethereum blockchain technology, in order to provide the utmost transparency and public accountability.

Similarly to the Carbon Credits, each Plastic Credit represents a fixed amount of plastic waste, which is no longer polluting the environment. This allows both companies and private individuals to offset any amount of plastic waste they generate monthly, simply by acquiring and then retiring the equivalent amount of CSR Plastic Credits.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) defines a Plastic Credit as a "transferable unit representing a specific quantity of plastic that has been collected and possibly recycled from the environment." The CSR Plastic Credit by Corsair does exactly this.

Alongside with WWF, various International organisations and companies, such as Unilever, Starbucks, PepsiCo and Microsoft are already endorsing the global Plastic Credit Revolution.

CSR PLASTIC CREDIT NOW IN PUBLIC TRADING

CSR Plastic Credits are now traded publicly on four international digital asset exchanges: LATOKEN.com, XT.com, Coinsbit.com and P2PB2B.com, where private individuals and companies are now able to buy and sell their plastic credits.

The global demand for plastic credits is continuing to grow steadily, with more and more brands and international companies looking to offset their plastic waste footprint with CSR Plastic Credit.

The market price for certified plastic credits, with a recorded, matching amount of plastic waste removed from the environment, ranges today between 0.5 - 1.0 USD per kilo.

FROM PLASTIC WASTE TO ADVANCED BIO-OIL

Corsair's Plastic Pyrolysis machine

On the physical, operational end, Corsair's solution takes the hard work out of the hands of individuals and companies and puts it into Corsair's high-tech and environmentally friendly processing plant, which utilises advanced technologies to recycle the plastic waste into Advanced Bio-oil. This oil can be further refined into more environmentally friendlier fuels, such as gasoline and Diesel, and used in the production of new plastic products. This way, the need for traditional oil is reduced and major reductions of CO2 emissions are achieved.

Using discarded, no-value plastic waste to create useful products, instead of leaving the plastic to just sit in a landfill or in our oceans, doing ongoing damage to the planet, is a win-win situation for everyone.

Mr. Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of Corsair Group, said, "We are revolutionizing plastic waste management, through digitalization.

A recent study showed, that 80% of consumers in the United States would like to buy products and services from brands, who reduce their plastic waste and who take part in proper plastic waste management. The same study also showed that consumers are more concerned about the impact of plastic waste in our oceans, than they are about the impacts of the climate change.

We have all seen horrific images of plastic waste harming and killing marine life and polluting our planet. These are images of branded products. Obviously, companies who are using millions of

dollars each year for branding and marketing, don't want their Billion-dollar brands seen in this way - and even more importantly, consumers don't want to be associated with brands like this.

This is a very easy brand lift opportunity for every company. The CSR Plastic Credit is here to help you reduce and remove your plastic waste footprint by becoming Plastic Neutral."

Mr. Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO & Chairman of Corsair Group International

Corsair, one of the fastest growing chemical recycling companies in the world, wants to make it as easy as possible for everyone to play a part in the protection of our environment. With Corsair's innovative technologies and programs in place and now with the introduction of the CSR Plastic Credit, every person and every company, can now become Plastic Neutral by offsetting and removing their plastic waste footprint.

Corsair is also looking to expand its highly successful plastic waste collection and recycling programs, to include more companies and organisations worldwide. Just recently, Corsair launched a collaboration with several fishery associations in Thailand, including more than 100,000 fishermen, called the "Catching Plastic Initiative". Through this collaboration, the fishermen are now collecting plastic from the oceans, as part of their daily activities. This plastic is then purchased by Corsair, to be recycled at its chemical recycling facility in Bangkok, Thailand.

"This truly is a win-win-win situation, that has never been seen before. The hard working fishermen are catching massive amounts of ocean plastic each year, as part of their daily activities, which they would normally leave into the oceans. Due to the Catching Plastic Initiate, they are now able to earn an extra source of income, as Corsair purchases this plastic from them, leading to a never before seen benefits for everyone: the fishermen receive an extra source of income, Corsair receives raw material for its recycling operations and the Oceans have less plastic waste in them.

We hope to be doing this soon all over the world, said, Jussi Veikko Saloranta CEO of Corsair Group."

Plastic Waste cargo delivery at Corsair's Bangkok facility.

CORSAIRS SOLUTION TO THE GLOBAL PLASTIC WASTE CRISIS

Corsair believes that the solution to the plastic waste crisis is the culmination of several factors.

Plastics are made from crude oil. Corsair is utilising a chemical recycling process called Pyrolysis, where waste plastics, such as used plastic bags, wrapping materials, and packaging products can be transformed from their existing solid-state into their original liquid form, oil - generally referred to as Advanced Bio-oil or Pyrolysis oil.

This oil, manufactured from plastic waste, is similar in character to crude oil and has a very low sulfur content.

Corsair owns and operates a 10,000 square meter chemical recycling facility in Bangkok, Thailand, which it has been developing and operating since August 2020. The facility has an existing recycling capacity of approx. 360,000 kilos of plastic waste per month, which is being expanded to 1 million kilos per month during 2022 and to 2 Million kilos per month within 2023.

Corsair is targeting to expand its chemical recycling operations of plastic waste Internationally, in order to recycle 2 Billion kilos of plastic waste annually, from 2030 onwards.

Mr. Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of Corsair Group International, said, "Achieving the goal of becoming Plastic Neutral should be something that we all strive for. If we all work together, now, the future will look a lot better.

We only have one planet and we need to treat it with respect and care, so it will provide a home also for the future generations."

Advanced Bio-oil flowing out of one of Corsair's pyrolysis machine at the Bangkok facility

Corsair's mechanics loading the plastic waste into the pyrolysis machine.

ABOUT CORSAIR GROUP

Corsair Group is an International Consortium of Companies, developing viable business solutions or global environmental issues such as Plastic Waste, Air Pollution, Water Pollution and Climate Change.

Established in Thailand and in The Netherlands, with its Global Head Office located in Bangkok and its European Head Office located in Amsterdam, Corsair Group currently employs approx. 100 people. The Company focuses on coordinating, developing and financing environmentally friendly and ecologically important businesses and projects.

For more information, please visit CorsairNow.com

Corsairs's Plastic Waste management in Sa Kaeo, Thailand.

CONTACT:

Niccolò Bordin

+66 95 761 3702

niccolo@corsairnow.com

