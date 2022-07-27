Anzeige
27.07.2022
WebSafety, Inc. Announces New Name to OneMeta AI And New Trading Symbol "ONEI"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTC PINK:WBSI) today announced the name of the Company will change to OneMeta AI and the ticker symbol will change from "WBSI" to "ONEI". Trading under the new name and ticker symbol will begin at the market opening today. The new name better aligns with the future focus of the Company. The Company is finalizing the acquisition of Metalanguage Corp. and this name change will allow the Company to provide further direction towards its forthcoming acquisition and more forward with several projects the Company has been working towards.

Metalanguage Corp. is the creator of AI-based technology that is entering high growth vertical markets.

The Company will also be unveiling a new corporate website during the next week to help consumers and investors better understand its products and applications.

About WebSafety
WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

Please visit www.WebSafety.com.

For more information, please contact:
WebSafety, Inc.
Rowland W. Day II
Email: rday@websafety.com

SOURCE: OneMeta AI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709916/WebSafety-Inc-Announces-New-Name-to-OneMeta-AI-And-New-Trading-Symbol-ONEI

