Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2022 | 15:08
HARMAN Delivers Fast-Charging, Pocket-Sized 4-Port 100W GaN Charger Powered by GaN Systems

The New GaN-Powered Wall Charger Delivers Breakthroughs in Power Efficiency, Charging Speeds, and Sustainability

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that HARMAN's new InfinityLab InstantCharger 100W, 4 USB GaN charger leverages the high-performance advantages of GaN Systems' transistors (refer to the 100W charger teardown report). With GaN Systems' GS-065-011-1-L power transistor, the charger, made from 90% recycled plastics, harnesses the power of GaN to deliver the ultimate lightweight power adapter for consumers on the go.

GaN Systems, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Press release picture

The GaN-powered InstantCharger 100W 4 USB charger, which features two USB-A ports plus two USB-C ports, safely charges up to four devices simultaneously-phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, headphones, gaming consoles, drones, cameras, power banks, and more. Power Delivery 3.0 ensures fast charging for devices. The charger is smart enough to know how to allocate power, depending on which devices are plugged in. To date, Harman's InstantCharger consumer reviews have rated the charger as 5.0, with comments such as: "Portable Powerhouse for On-the-Go Trips," "Versatile, Powerful and Compact Charger," and "Leaves Other Chargers in the Dust."

"HARMAN's GaN-powered charger addresses the needs of today's consumer while putting sustainability front and center," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "The ability for GaN-based chargers to power multiple devices means that consumers need fewer chargers and can keep them longer. This has significant sustainability implications when considering the more than 30,000 tons of landfills generated by discarded cell phone and laptop chargers each year. HARMAN and GaN Systems will continue to innovate to be at the forefront of consumers' changing needs."

HARMAN InfinityLab is a leading digital accessories brand with products including power banks, chargers, data cables, and speakers. HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is relied upon by leading brands, audiophiles, musicians, and music lovers worldwide, including AKG, Bang & Olufsen, Crown, HARMAN Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson, and Revel.

Access the 100W charger teardown for a detailed analysis of the charger and contact GaN Systems directly for more information on its GaN power semiconductors.

About GaN Systems
GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Media Inquiries:
Beth Trier
Trier and Company for GaN Systems
beth@triercompany.com
415-285-6147

SOURCE: GaN Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709917/HARMAN-Delivers-Fast-Charging-Pocket-Sized-4-Port-100W-GaN-Charger-Powered-by-GaN-Systems

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
