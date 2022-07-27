Digital Asset Management leader reaches key targets in terms of revenue and customer ecosystem

Bynder, the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), has announced that it has reached key business milestones, including garnering $100 million (USD) in annual recurring revenue and a customer base that includes 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies. In addition, the company saw a record in new logos, expansion revenue and eight straight quarters of 25%+ growth. This growth speaks to trends of increased demand for content over 60 percent of marketers expect content budgets to increase in the next year.

"With an increasingly complex ecosystem of channels and customer touchpoints, we believe those brands who deliver an exceptional content experience will thrive; delivering better customer interactions and driving business results," said Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder. "Reaching these benchmarks is a testament to the hard work of the Bynder team and the value we bring to marketers looking to improve the content experience for their customers. We're thankful to our partner ecosystem and customer-base for trusting us to help them execute on their digital strategies"

This milestone follows a number of significant achievements so far in 2022:

Acquiring content operations platform GatherContent. This has led to the creation of the new Content Workflow module, which removes the silos between content operations and DAM and offers marketers a centralized platform for content teams to collaborate on creating structured content combining text and digital assets

Being named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022 report by Forrester Research, Inc. The report stated that Bynder "leads with strong usability and portal capabilities". The report also stated that Bynder has a "well-defined market approach that has grown to target enterprises in verticals like consumer brands, healthcare, and technology.

Experiencing record growth Bynder has seen 8 consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY growth in New and Expansion revenue, 6 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth in Net New ARR. In addition, Q2 2022 was a record quarter for opportunity creation and net new revenue closed.

Expanding its relationship with Salesforce and launching the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Guide for Headless B2C Commerce. With this addition, Bynder DAM provides Salesforce customers with a cross-cloud solution for both Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud to help brands efficiently develop, manage and deliver creative content at scale by centralizing it into a single system of record for automated distribution across variations and channels online and off.

Expanding the global team to over 500 employees in support of accelerating growth, including opening an office in Australia. The company has also made key strategic appointments and further bolstered the management team with the recent promotions of Warren Daniels to Chief Marketing Officer, Heidi Lasker to Senior Vice President of North America and APAC Customer Success Onboarding and Global Customer Experience, and Don Fakkert to Senior Vice President of EMEA Customer Success and Onboarding.

Debuting and expanding its highly successful Dynamic Asset Transformation (DAT) module, making it easier for marketers to meet their digital transformation and experience objectives. With DAT technology, organizations can develop responsive creative assets tailored for websites and transformed on criteria such as width, height, file size or output format. The result is minimized load times, boosted SEO rankings and increased interaction.

About Bynder

Bynder goes far beyond managing digital assets. The digital asset management platform enables teams to conquer the chaos of proliferating content, touchpoints, and relationships in order to thrive. With powerful and intuitive solutions that embrace the way people want to work, and a richly integrated ecosystem, Bynder is the brand ally that unifies and transforms the creation and sharing of assets, inspiring teams, delighting customers, and elevating businesses.

Bynder's 500+ employees, known as 'Byndies', together constitute the world's most extensive pool of digital asset management expertise. Bynder enables more than 1.4M users across more than 3,700 organizations, including Spotify, Puma, Five Guys and Icelandair. Founded in 2013, Bynder has seven offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. The company is backed by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.bynder.com

