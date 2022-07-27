ALLGROUP launches its new identity, consolidates position in the event organization sector

Events conglomerate, ALLGROUP, distinguishes itself as a top integrated solutions provider in the Entertainment sector.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLGROUP, one of the top companies operating in the entertainment and organization of events and conferences sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of its new identity, which reflects the company's success in establishing itself as one of the most important providers of integrated solutions in the sector.

The launch of the new identity of ALLGROUP, which invests in all supply chains in the sector of entertainment and the organization of conferences and events, comes after a distinguished record of achievements as the company has succeeded in organizing more than 500 events across the Kingdom, in the fields of culture, art, science and others.

"Since the establishment of the group, our vision has been different. For more than 10 years, we have been keen to invest in the entire supply chains in the sectors where we operate, and to reflect our Saudi identity on our business, in addition to building a team full of passion and creativity, to provide integrated services and experiences to our customers, according to the highest quality standards," said Yasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Sanea, CEO of ALLGROUP.

"We believe in the great opportunities offered by the event organizing sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are confident that the future is promising and that the demand will increase for companies that provide innovative and integrated solutions and ideas to their customers," he added.

"Our new identity reflects the size of our experience over the past years, and our ambition to lead the sector, not only in the Kingdom, but also in the region," Al-Sanea concluded.

With a manpower of more than 150 employees, ALLGROUP, headquartered in Riyadh, is affiliated with several companies covering all supply chains in the sector, and it has entered into many global partnerships with several international partners, including (BRG) and (SME International) and the Science Museum Group.

ALLGROUP's clients include the Public Investment Fund, the Ministry of Culture, the General Entertainment Authority, Aramco, the Misk Foundation, and SABB Bank.

The company organized many prominent events, such as the Misk Art event 2019, with an attendance of more than 25,000, the Shadda festival during the Riyadh Season, with an attendance of more than 120,000, the Rijal Al-Tayyib Festival in Rijal Alma'a, with an attendance of more than 50,000, and Souk Okaz, with an attendance of more than 200 thousand people.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867471/ALLGROUP_CEO.jpg