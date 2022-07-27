Kaleden/Okanagan Falls, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - We are delighted to announce that Darnell VanVleet is joining the Special Advisory Board of Green Mountain.

Darnell VanVleet is deeply embedded in pro sport. He joins Green Mountain in his capacity as a representative of professional athletes - something he is already more than familiar with. His brother is world-class NBA *All Star* Fred VanVleet who is currently playing for the Toronto Raptors.

"I couldn't be more pleased with this resounding endorsement from the world of sport and I'm grateful to everyone involved in making it happen," says CEO Wade Attwood. "There is still plenty of negative stereotyping and ignorance about cannabis so as a company that is committed to cannabis for health it is extremely rewarding to gain the support of the very people who value their health the most, world class athletes.

"Pro sport leads the masses in health science, so we think it's worth looking up when athletes are choosing natural cannabis products to manage pain and optimise their recovery times."

Green Mountain has raised over $18M to date. The first of a three-phase construction program is complete and operational with the entire crop sold out to national brands. The company is currently raising $10M at 0.70/share to build out the second phase which will add another 85,000 sq ft of covered grow area to the facility.

Here are the links to our social media pages if you'd like to stay informed with regular updates, pictures, and video:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

For more information, please contact:

Wade Attwood

President

wattwood@gmtn.ca

For Green Mountain investor inquiries:

Michele Lise

Investor Relations

mlise@gmtn.ca

This update contains forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. and our plans and projections. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as more fully described in our filings on SEDAR.com. In light of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132020