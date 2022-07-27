Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Parex (PRX) on July 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022.





As a DEX built for a vibrant decentralized future, Parex (PRX) stores and processes its data on open networks with verifiable integrity, delivers exceptional user experiences, and creates a high navigation area for its users with multi trading pairs. Its native token PRX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Parex

Parex is a decentralized exchange. It also has a token that can only exist through the mining production mechanism. Before Parex, teams had to develop and operate proprietary indexing servers. This required significant engineering and hardware resources and broke the important security properties required for decentralization. In Parex ecosystem, all data is stored and processed on open networks with verifiable integrity, which makes querying this data fast, reliable, and secure.

The DApp (decentralized application) of Parex has super clean user interface, delivering exceptional user experiences. To use Parex DApp, a user just need to follow 3 simple steps. Step one, download App either for Huawei, Apple or Android; step two, create an account, and thanks to private key and seed phrase, there is no need to share user's identity; step three, start exploring decentralized finance and let the buying and selling begin.

Parex will shape the DeFi ecosystem with its DApp. At the same time, it is open to intense interaction due to the network it uses. Parex is a decentralized exchange that is coded from the ground up with no outside information. In addition, it creates a very high navigation area for its users with multiple trading pairs.

About PRX Token

PRX is the native token of Parex that can only exist through the mining production mechanism. It was created on the myDexChain network with the DRC-16 protocol. It also has cross-chain functionalities with BEP-20 and ERC-20.

A total of 4,020,266.40 PRX tokens have already been burned. Currently, the total circulating supply of PRX is 1,566,004.50 tokens, of which 586,004.50 tokens are allocated to DRC-16, 920,000 tokens are allocated to BEP-20, and the rest 60,000 tokens are allocated to ERC-20.

The PRX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Parex investment can easily buy and sell PRX token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

