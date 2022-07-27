C Spire Names Executive Team to Lead Growing Nashville Office

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / C Spire has named an executive team to guide its expansion in Nashville, Tennessee and across the state, and promoted technology veteran Allen McIntosh, who has more than 20 years of telecommunications industry experience, to lead the charge as managing director for Tennessee.

Joining McIntosh to lead the Nashville office are Derek Usner and Risher Robertson, who serve as commercial sales directors in the marketplace. C Spire opened its Nashville office in 2020, and it has grown to nearly 50 employees. The office, part of C Spire Business, offers a wide array of managed telecom services, including internet, VoIP, network design, cloud solutions and specialized IT needs. It is located in Maryland Farms.

"We have established a dynamic team to lead our growth in the market, which offers great opportunity to deliver world-class, customer-inspired technology across Tennessee," said Terrell Knight, vice president of commercial sales for C Spire Business. "Allen and his team have the vision, experience and expertise to help businesses operate more efficiently in one of the hottestmarkets in the U.S."

C Spire identified Nashville and Tennessee as growth markets for the company and has made significant investments in recent years to build the brand in the marketplace. Earlier this year, it became the official technology partner of the Nashville Soccer Club, and opened the C Spire Captain's Club at GEODIS Park,a premium seating area at the club's new stadium, that highlights the most historic team captains from around the globe. C Spire is also a sponsor of the Nashville Technology Council and is active in numerous business and community organizations across the state.

"Nashville and Tennessee are very important markets to C Spire, and we are deeply committed to its growth and success," McIntosh said. "Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, with a thriving tech sector, booming business and corporate environment and dynamic quality of life. I am excited to serve with Derek, Risher and our team to provide innovative hardware, software and managed services to the marketplace."

McIntosh, who previously served as senior vice president and general manager of C Spire Business, joined the company in 2003 as a manager of voice and data operations. He has worked in a variety of executive positions through the years, including vice president of sales and service delivery and senior vice president of operations. Prior to C Spire, McIntosh was a voice engineer at AT&T Wireless. He was also a project manager at MCI and began his career as a project manager at WorldCom. McIntosh, an expert in network design, cloud solutions and wireless, received a bachelor's degree in industrial technology from Mississippi State University.

Usner, who has more than 15 years of telecommunications experience joined C Spire in 2019, previously served as manager of commercial sales for PODS for Business. He began his career as a sales supervisor for Verizon in 2007, and was promoted to a variety of positions, including data sales consultant, business account executive, associate director of government operations and regional sales manager for Central Florida. Usner is an expert in managed IT, cloud solutions, wireless, connectivity and other managed services.

Robertson, who has more than a decade of telecommunications experience, joined C Spire in 2010 as an account sales representative. He was named a market manager of wireless in 2012 and was previously a major account manager for Central Mississippi for C Spire. Robertson, an expert in wireless, network design, cloud solutions and other managed services, received a bachelor's degree in business marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a privately held telecommunications and technology company. C Spire Business is driven to deliver the best experiences in business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at www.cspire.com/news . For more information, visit www.cspire.com/business or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire .

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news . For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire .

