NEW YORK, NY ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on $10 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement Offerings for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC).

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in East Windsor, New Jersey.

For more information, visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

