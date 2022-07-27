Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2023


The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2023 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication
(after market closing)		Information meetings

2022 sales
Thursday, January 19, 2023

2022 results
Quiet period from Monday, February 19, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

2023 first quarter sales
Thursday, April 27, 2023
2023 Shareholders' Meeting
Thursday, May 25, 2023

2023 half-year sales
Thursday, July 20, 2023

2023 half-year results
Quiet period from Monday, August 7, 2023
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Thursday, September 7, 2023

2023 third quarter sales
Thursday, October 19, 2023

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:

July 21, 2022: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2022.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot .

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey .

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75746-boi-270722-communique-calendrier-previsionnel-2023-gb.pdf

