FIRSTGROUP PLC - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 27 JULY 2022

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022 568,347,329 99.99 47,870 0.01 568,395,199 1,097,252 2 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 478,167,186 84.16 90,005,515 15.84 568,172,701 1,319,750 3 To declare a final dividend of 1.1 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022 569,181,440 99.97 188,945 0.03 569,370,385 122,066 4 To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director 554,023,238 97.38 14,884,512 2.62 568,907,750 584,701 5 To elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director 568,511,956 99.94 364,865 0.06 568,876,821 615,630 6 To elect Claire Hawkings as a Director 568,552,210 99.93 377,892 0.07 568,930,102 562,349 7 To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director 568,511,668 99.94 359,337 0.06 568,871,005 621,446 8 To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director 566,542,600 99.59 2,345,668 0.41 568,888,268 604,183 9 To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director 563,187,636 99.00 5,711,734 1.00 568,899,370 593,081 10 To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 568,186,777 99.88 706,583 0.12 568,893,360 599,091 11 To re-elect David Martin as a Director 561,139,812 98.63 7,806,036 1.37 568,945,848 546,603 12 To elect Graham Sutherland as a Director 568,524,047 99.93 375,424 0.07 568,899,471 592,980 13 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors 568,611,046 99.91 526,982 0.09 569,138,028 354,423 14 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 568,737,443 99.94 361,599 0.06 569,099,042 393,409 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 564,448,947 99.17 4,718,399 0.83 569,167,346 325,105 16 To authorise the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights 568,470,062 99.91 523,189 0.09 568,993,251 499,200 17 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 566,994,918 99.64 2,021,174 0.36 569,016,092 476,359 18 To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of the Company's shares 567,332,702 99.88 705,854 0.12 568,038,556 1,453,895 19 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 566,402,103 99.68 1,823,384 0.32 568,225,487 1,266,964 20 To authorise the calling of general meetings

on 14 clear days' notice 561,385,491 98.61 7,886,695 1.39 569,272,186 220,265

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 569,492,451 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 75.92% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 750,319,702 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.