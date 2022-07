The "European Plastics Rubber Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The renowned European Guide to the Plastics and Rubber Manufacturers Products!

The European Plastics and Rubber Directory is a unique directory that will keep your company in touch with the European plastics and rubber industries across all of Europe.

This directory serves two major purposes:

Firstly, it is an essential buyer's guide allowing you to source the major players involved in materials, semi-finished products, machinery and ancillary equipment, processing and those offering consultancy and testing services. This makes identification and location of a product or service, and therefore supplier, as simple and quick as possible.

Secondly, you can utilise the information contained in the directory to focus your marketing strategy. The unique way the directory is put together will allow you to target a specific area of the plastics industry. Then, by cross-referencing with the Company Information section, you can access the company information essential to further your enquiry: address, telephone and fax numbers, e-mail and web-site addresses and key company contacts. Allowing you to reach the right person, the first time!

The European Plastics and Rubber Directory contains in excess of 4,000 European companies, all individually contacted annually for up-to-date information about their business. As a result, this Directory is the most up-to-date and comprehensive guide to the European plastics market available.

Contents:

i) Company Index to

Materials

Semi-Finished Products

Machinery Equipment

Processing Related Services

Manufacturing Products

Consultancy and Testing Services

ii) Trade Names

iii) Thousands of companies profile information data

Features:

Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website

Names of senior executives in each company

Description of business activities

Description of products and services

Company brand names and trademarks

Company subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Key financial information

Principal shareholders

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tfwlm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005742/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900