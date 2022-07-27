The "European Plastics Rubber Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The renowned European Guide to the Plastics and Rubber Manufacturers Products!
The European Plastics and Rubber Directory is a unique directory that will keep your company in touch with the European plastics and rubber industries across all of Europe.
This directory serves two major purposes:
Firstly, it is an essential buyer's guide allowing you to source the major players involved in materials, semi-finished products, machinery and ancillary equipment, processing and those offering consultancy and testing services. This makes identification and location of a product or service, and therefore supplier, as simple and quick as possible.
Secondly, you can utilise the information contained in the directory to focus your marketing strategy. The unique way the directory is put together will allow you to target a specific area of the plastics industry. Then, by cross-referencing with the Company Information section, you can access the company information essential to further your enquiry: address, telephone and fax numbers, e-mail and web-site addresses and key company contacts. Allowing you to reach the right person, the first time!
The European Plastics and Rubber Directory contains in excess of 4,000 European companies, all individually contacted annually for up-to-date information about their business. As a result, this Directory is the most up-to-date and comprehensive guide to the European plastics market available.
Contents:
i) Company Index to
- Materials
- Semi-Finished Products
- Machinery Equipment
- Processing Related Services
- Manufacturing Products
- Consultancy and Testing Services
ii) Trade Names
iii) Thousands of companies profile information data
Features:
- Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website
- Names of senior executives in each company
- Description of business activities
- Description of products and services
- Company brand names and trademarks
- Company subsidiaries and associates
- Number of employees
- Key financial information
- Principal shareholders
This Directory will enable you to:
- Profile a market
- Build new business prospects
- Pinpoint key executives
- Generate new customers
- Discover who your competitors are
- Make vital contacts
- Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research
- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers
- Source up-to-date company information
- Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies
