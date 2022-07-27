MLG Capital's Jade Hendricks Named Woman of Influence by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum

Hendricks received special recognition in the Humanitarian category for her work helping the community both inside and outside of MLG Capital

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity investments in commercial real estate, today announced that Assistant Vice President of Investor Operations Jade Hendricks was named one of GlobeSt Real Estate Forum's 2022 Women of Influence. The prestigious annual award honors a small number of the commercial real estate industry's most influential women in the country. Hendricks received special recognition in the award's Humanitarian category for her work spearheading charitable initiatives both inside and outside of MLG Capital.

"Jade is highly deserving of this honor - her passion, creativity, integrity and commitment are rivaled only by her humility," said David Binder, Vice President at MLG. "She is a natural leader who goes above and beyond in every aspect of her role, and in every aspect of her community involvement. We are so proud to have her as a member of our team."

Hendricks joined MLG Capital in 2020 after graduating from Nashville's Fisk University with degrees in business and Spanish, and cutting her teeth in a traditionally male-dominated field as part of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management team in Chicago. As her MLG hiring manager tells it, Hendricks' job was designed specifically for her - defined on the back of a napkin during a lunch meeting - to bring her unique skill set, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for making a difference in the community, to MLG.

Hendricks' accomplishments since joining the MLG team have been many. She manages operations for the company's investor relations efforts, helped launch the firm's new investor portal, established a new business line, and serves as part of the marketing and communications team, leading media relations, content development, event planning and other efforts. Of particular note in the past year is her involvement spearheading the relaunch of MLG's "Making a Difference (MAD) Initiative."

The goal of the MAD Initiative is to combine sustainable investor returns with charitable initiatives, enabling significant philanthropic endeavors in the local community and abroad. A portion of MLG's Private Funds have been earmarked for the MAD Initiative to benefit six charitable organizations focused on youth education and financial literacy. Through MAD, Investors agreed to donate any profits above a 6 percent return to the MAD charities and MLG Capital commits to giving 100 percent of its profits from MAD allocations to the beneficiaries. Since launch last year, investors have already pledged over $6 million.

"Jade was instrumental in getting the MAD Initiative off the ground, and its early success is due in large part to her hard work and dedication," said Binder. "Thanks to Jade's leadership and her ongoing commitment to this initiative, MLG and its investors have the potential to give back millions of dollars to the designated charities in the coming years."

Hendricks' community involvement doesn't end with her role at MLG. Her foundational childhood experiences and her learnings at Morgan Stanley drove Hendricks to a deeper calling - to transfer her wealth management and financial literacy skills to help educate and empower underserved communities. She is actively involved in teaching financial literacy and providing 1:1 mentoring, and college and scholarship coaching to dozens of high school students through her roles with nonprofits SecureFutures and ArtWorks for Milwaukee. She also recently launched her "Building the Dream Foundation," which is a scholarship fund of her own to award two high school students with a college scholarship each year, and she shares tips through her "Personal Finance Fridays" newsletter and as host of the Corporate Creative Podcast.

MLG Capital Assistant Vice President of Investor Operations Jade Hendricks

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±36.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 31,000 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5 billion, as of 6/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

