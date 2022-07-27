Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022

WKN: A2DYWC ISIN: CA71678B1076 Ticker-Symbol: PQCF 
Tradegate
27.07.22
18:59 Uhr
0,146 Euro
-0,007
-4,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1370,14618:59
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2022 | 17:44
144 Leser
Petroteq Energy Inc.: Petroteq Cancels Stock Options

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎‎(TSXV:PQE; OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), ‎anan oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil sands extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it and the optionees of all of the issued and outstanding stock options of the Company have agreed to cancel an aggregate of 4,250,000 stock options, all of which had exercise prices between C$1.00 and C$2.27. Subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the optionees will be eligible to receive awards under the Company's new 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders on July 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company now has no outstanding stock options.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Petroteq Energy Inc.‎
Vladimir Podlipskiy
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (800) 979-1897‎

SOURCE: Petroteq Energy Inc.‎



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709970/Petroteq-Cancels-Stock-Options

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
