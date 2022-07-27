Grenada Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Green Earth Collective Weed Dispensary Granada Hills is proud to announce their 1st Anniversary Party at the 17719 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills location. Green Earth Collective has over 50 years of experience in the cannabis industry, including cultivation, distribution and retail. Their mission is to educate customers on the natural and holistic benefits of cannabis while offering a variety of high quality cannabis products in a safe and clean environment. Locals can visit Green Earth Collective Weed Dispensary Granada Hills on July 30th during regular business hours 9:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., or from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. for special discounts and a food truck.

Green Earth Collective Gives

Green Earth Collective believes in connecting their mission with local residents and giving back to the community in a variety of ways. By supporting the Last Prisoner Project, the Balanced Veterans Network, as well as local toy drives, Green Day initiatives, and a Homeless Outreach Program, they support initiatives that are important to their own mission and vision.

The anniversary party is an opportunity for Green Earth Collective to give back to the public, interact with customers face-to-face, and express their gratitude for the cannabis community of Granada Hills.

About Green Earth Collective

Green Earth Collective aims to provide both medical and recreational users the necessary information to choose the best product for their specific needs. Their goal is to become the premier local dispensary serving the greater Los Angeles area.

For more information on Green Earth Collective's 1st Anniversary Party, contact Daniel Reisbord with Green Earth Collective at 818-488-9119 or daniel@gecollective.com.

