Atos International: Atos strengthens its Board of Directors with the appointment of Caroline Ruellan

Paris, July 27, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Atos SE, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee chaired by Elizabeth Tinkham, has co-opted Caroline Ruellan as a new independent director. This appointment will strengthen the Board of Directors and more widely the Group's governance, in order to support Atos' transformation.

Caroline Ruellan, a French citizen, is the CEO and founder of SONJ Conseil, an independent consulting firm. She has chaired and run the Cercle des Administrateurs since 2016. She is also an independent director of ADAM (Association pour la Défense des Actionnaires Minoritaires) and a member of the Retail Investors Consultative Commission of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). As such, she will bring her extensive experience and knowledge in corporate governance to Atos' Board of Directors.

Ms. Ruellan has over twenty-five years of experience in corporate law and corporate governance. She worked at AIG Group, a world leader in financial risk insurance, from 2007 to 2013, as Regional Claims Specialist for Europe before being appointed Head of Innovation and Institutional Relations. Member of the Supervisory Board of Ardian France since 2019, Caroline Ruellan closely follows the development of many companies in Europe and the implementation of their governance.

She holds a Ph.D. in private law and an LL.M. from Harvard Law School. She was a law professor at the University of Picardie and at the École des Mines de Paris where she taught business law for more than fifteen years.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "In line with the announcements made on the strengthening of the Group's governance, notably on July 13 , the Board is pleased to welcome Caroline Ruellan whose experience and expertise will be very valuable for Atos."

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Anette Rey | anette.rey@atos.net | + 33 6 69 79 84 88

Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

Attachment