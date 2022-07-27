Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jul-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022, share awards(1) ('the Awards') granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

Name Role Shares Number of Shares Sold Shares Released (2) Retained Lisa Johnston Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability 2,561 629(3) 1,932 Officer 5,979 1,580(3) 4,399 Andrew Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D 3,019 1,051(3) 1,968 McCloskey 7,047 2,478(3) 4,569 Rob McGreevy Chief Product Officer 1,882 673(3) 1,209 Rashesh Mody Executive Vice President, Operations Business 1,786 733(3) 1,053 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for all PDMRs, shares were releasedautomatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 July 2022 at a price of GBP23.11 pershare, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Lisa Johnston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP b) Nature of the transaction granted on 26 July 2019 Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 2,561 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. Nil 5,979 Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Aggregated information d) Nil 8,540 Nil -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Lisa Johnston

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability

Officer

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) 1. GBP23.11 629 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,580 2. GBP23.11 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total d) -- Aggregated volume GBP23.11 2,209 GBP51,049.99 -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP b) Nature of the transaction granted on 26 July 2019 Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 3,019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. Nil 7,047 Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Aggregated information d) Nil 10,066 Nil -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) 1. GBP23.11 1,051 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,478 2. GBP23.11 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total d) -- Aggregated volume GBP23.11 3,529 GBP81,555.19 -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP b) Nature of the transaction granted on 26 July 2019 Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,882 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Aggregated information d) Nil 1,882 Nil -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Rob McGreevy

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.11 673 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total d) -- Aggregated volume GBP23.11 673 GBP15,553.03 -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP b) Nature of the transaction granted on 26 July 2019 Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,786 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Aggregated information d) Nil 1,786 Nil -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Rashesh Mody

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Operations Business

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.11 733 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total d) -- Aggregated volume GBP23.11 733 GBP16,939.63 -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

