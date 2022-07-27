Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.07.2022 | 18:07
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jul-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022, share awards(1) ('the Awards') granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. 

Name      Role                        Shares     Number of Shares Sold Shares 
                                  Released    (2)          Retained 
Lisa Johnston Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability  2,561     629(3)         1,932 
        Officer 
                                  5,979     1,580(3)        4,399 
Andrew     Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D     3,019     1,051(3)        1,968 
McCloskey 
                                  7,047     2,478(3)        4,569 
Rob McGreevy  Chief Product Officer                1,882     673(3)         1,209 
Rashesh Mody  Executive Vice President, Operations Business    1,786     733(3)         1,053 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for all PDMRs, shares were releasedautomatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 July 2022 at a price of GBP23.11 pershare, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                       Lisa Johnston 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                       213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP 
b)      Nature of the transaction            granted on 26 July 2019 
 
                                       Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                1.       Nil   2,561 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)              2.       Nil   5,979 
 
                                Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       Aggregated information 
d)                             Nil       8,540      Nil 
          -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Lisa Johnston

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability

Officer

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                1.       GBP23.11  629 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                            1,580 
                                2.       GBP23.11 
 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume     GBP23.11     2,209      GBP51,049.99 
          -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                       Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                       213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP 
b)      Nature of the transaction            granted on 26 July 2019 
 
                                       Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                1.       Nil   3,019 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)              2.       Nil   7,047 
 
                                Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       Aggregated information 
d)                             Nil       10,066      Nil 
          -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                1.       GBP23.11  1,051 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                            2,478 
                                2.       GBP23.11 
 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume     GBP23.11     3,529      GBP81,555.19 
          -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                       Rob McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Product Officer 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                       213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP 
b)      Nature of the transaction            granted on 26 July 2019 
 
                                       Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                       Nil   1,882 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       Aggregated information 
d)                             Nil       1,882      Nil 
          -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Rob McGreevy

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)                    GBP23.11  673 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume     GBP23.11     673       GBP15,553.03 
          -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                       Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Executive Vice President, Operations Business 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                       213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP 
b)      Nature of the transaction            granted on 26 July 2019 
 
                                       Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                       Nil   1,786 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
       Aggregated information 
d)                             Nil       1,786      Nil 
          -- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Rashesh Mody

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Operations Business

Initial notification

b) Initial notification/ Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP23.11  733 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume     GBP23.11     733       GBP16,939.63 
          -- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26

XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

