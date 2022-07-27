Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
WKN: A0YEFE ISIN: US34959E1091 Ticker-Symbol: FO8 
Tradegate
27.07.22
18:31 Uhr
56,71 Euro
+1,07
+1,92 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,4056,5718:43
56,3756,6118:43
PR Newswire
27.07.2022 | 18:28
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

sirar stc: sirar by stc wins Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year at Fortinet Security Day Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sirar by stc, the cutting-edge cyber security provider by stc group, was recognized and awarded the "Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year 2021" for its valuable contribution towards the Cyber security industry.

sirar by stc wins Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year at Fortinet Security Day Riyadh

As an advance cybersecurity, sirar by stc offers a comprehensive range of cyber security products and services that help businesses manage digital risks effectively, achieve compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and enable a robust and secure digital transformation journey.

Fortinet, a leading vendor for cybersecurity solutions had recently held Fortinet Security Day in Riyadh at Crowne Plaza RDC where leading partners, distributors & key customers of the region were invited. During the event, Fortinet recognized and announced the winners for the top partner awards for their outstanding achievements & contributions in various domains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867617/sirar_stc.jpg

