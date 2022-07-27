sirar stc: sirar by stc wins Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year at Fortinet Security Day Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sirar by stc, the cutting-edge cyber security provider by stc group, was recognized and awarded the "Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year 2021" for its valuable contribution towards the Cyber security industry.

As an advance cybersecurity, sirar by stc offers a comprehensive range of cyber security products and services that help businesses manage digital risks effectively, achieve compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and enable a robust and secure digital transformation journey.

Fortinet, a leading vendor for cybersecurity solutions had recently held Fortinet Security Day in Riyadh at Crowne Plaza RDC where leading partners, distributors & key customers of the region were invited. During the event, Fortinet recognized and announced the winners for the top partner awards for their outstanding achievements & contributions in various domains.

