Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 542159 ISIN: FR0000033888 Ticker-Symbol: 8XD 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
08:04 Uhr
176,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,00179,0019:05
Dow Jones News
27.07.2022 | 18:31
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 27, 2022

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 27, 2022

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 27, 2022 27-Jul-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 27 juillet 2022

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 20 au 26 juillet 2022

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total     Prix pondéré moyen 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction l'instrument    journalier (en    journalier d'acquisition Marché 
                        financier      nombre d'actions)  des actions 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 20/07/2022 FR0000033888    9          181,5000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/07/2022 FR0000033888    9          181,5000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/07/2022 FR0000033888    9          179,0000         XPAR 
GEVELOT    969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 26/07/2022 FR0000033888    8          178,0000         XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Weekly report of share buyback July 27, 2022 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1407261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1407261 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

GEVELOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.