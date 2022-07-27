Quentelle, LLC: Restructured Implementation Process Increases Efficiencies and Accelerates Onboarding at Quentelle

MIDDLETOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Quentelle is known for its innovative and performance-driven HR technology platform and HR suite, each of which helps digitize critical functions for employers, while delivering unrivaled operational efficiencies for client services.

Remaining on the cutting edge of technology, Quentelle hits the mark once again, investing in a restructured implementation process that dramatically increases efficiencies and accelerates onboarding for clients.

Working with industry leader in client onboarding software, GuideCX, Quentelle is excited to announce that its new onboarding process reduces friction and accelerates onboarding by as much as 29%.

Restructured Implementation Process

Client onboarding and implementation is a mission-critical aspect of customer solutions at Quentelle. However, the implementation of innovative solutions surrounding HR and cybersecurity can be both nuanced and complex, requiring a significant amount of work in order to maximize success and achieve desired outcomes.

This process, on average, can take up to 21 weeks. Always looking for ways to improve efficiency, reduce friction for clients, and drive results, Quentelle has employed the expertise of GuideCX in order to optimize their onboarding and implementation process.

As a result, Quentelle was able to reduce average client integration times from 21 weeks, down to 15 weeks, a 29% reduction in time to completion.

Upgrading the Customer Experience

Specializing in customer onboarding, task management, and project management, GuideCX's software works synergistically with Quentelle's processes to make the client onboarding and implementation process more enjoyable, efficient, and productive.

Streamlined processes, prioritization of tasks, and engaging walkthroughs, keep everyone on the same page working towards the goals that matter most, all while saving valuable time.

Automating and Simplifying Human Resource Solutions

Quentelle's cloud-based platform redefines user experiences related to human resources, offering unparalleled simplicity, while leveraging APIs in order to deliver an integrated system proven to deliver maximum results.

The company's solutions optimize the administration of point-of-hire tax credits, unemployment insurance claims, and verification of employment, all from within the most advanced HR solutions platform on the market.

Built with a security-first approach, clients of Quentelle know that their privacy and data are safe and secure within a robust technology infrastructure that was designed from the ground up to protect sensitive information.

About GuideCX

GuideCX® is a premiere client onboarding and implementation platform that keeps clients at the center of every project, providing complete visibility into the tasks and processes that matter most. From internal resources and teams, to external contractors and third-party vendors, GuideCX's innovative software solutions keep teams on track with automated tasks, updates, and reminders. Engaging processes empower teams to interact with projects in meaningful ways, aiding in the faster delivery of projects with fewer issues to contend with.

About Quentelle

Both disruptive and innovative in its space, Quentelle is known for its leading-edge HR technology platform and HR suite that helps digitize critical functions for employers and yield unrivaled operational efficiencies for client services.

Responsive, cost-effective, and innovative, Quentelle has earned a reputation for 'outside the box' HR solutions that push past the cutting edge to anticipate future challenges surrounding HR and cybersecurity.

Serving a broad range of clients, Quentelle delivers a robust suite of proven solutions powered by its award-winning platform, with a goal of improving operational efficiency, HR departmental performance, cost reduction, compliance, and security.

Those interested in learning more about Quentelle or its solutions are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 888-565-5515.

Media Contact:

David Garcia

Phone number: 888-565-5515

Email: info@quentelle.com

SOURCE: Quentelle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709986/Restructured-Implementation-Process-Increases-Efficiencies-and-Accelerates-Onboarding-at-Quentelle