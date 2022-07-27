Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Acquires the Meryl Streep Executive Produced Buzzy SXSW Film Sell/Buy/Date

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp.?(NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the playful, provocative narrative/doc hybrid Sell/Buy/Date, Executive Produced by Meryl Streep. The film, which was a 2022 SXSW Official Selection, offers a progressive look at the sex industry, and is the directorial debut of Tony Award-winner Sarah Jones, who also stars, alongside interviews and cameos from Rosario Dawson, Bryan Cranston, Ilana Glazer and others.

The deeply personal film is set to be released theatrically this fall for an awards season push, before streaming exclusively on Fandor with a wider digital release to follow.

Sell/Buy/Date creatively tackles the complex subject of the sex industry and expands upon Jones' acclaimed 2016 off-Broadway solo production of the same name. Jones plays herself, along with four different onscreen characters including a young college student and an 80-something grandmother.

From Los Angeles to Vegas and all the way to New York, Jones and her many characters navigate an industry that is ever prevalent but rarely spoken about. Unafraid to ask difficult questions, she explores the industry's relationship with race, power and economics along with her own connection to it. Jones probes the subject matter with candor as she takes viewers on a roller-coaster journey full of humor and emotion, while exposing truth and tragedy within the industry.

"I want the whole world to know about Sarah Jones. I think she's an extraordinary artist--a once in a lifetime artist," said Streep.

In addition to Jones, Sell/Buy/Date was produced by David Goldblum and Julie Parker Benello, with a story written by Jones and Goldblum. Executive Producers also include Regina K. Scully, Gigi Pritzker, Abby Pucker, Robina Riccitiello, Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman, Pamela Shifman, Meadow Fund and S. Mona Sinha. Production companies behind it are Foment Productions, Conscious Contact Entertainment, Secret Sauce Media, Artemis Rising Foundation, JustFilms/Ford Foundation and InMaat Foundation. The film was launched via the SFFILM Invest program.

Following SXSW, Sell/Buy/Date has been on the festival circuit, garnering attention from SFFILM Festival, Provincetown International Film Festival and various festivals to come this fall.

"Sell/Buy/Date is more dynamic and innovative than your typical documentary, using thoughtfully scripted characters and unexpected levity to help us engage with heavy subject matter," said Aaron Hillis, Director of Programming for Cinedigm. "Sarah Jones gives a voice to those within an industry that most people would shy away from, proving her fearlessness as a storyteller."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm, and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

